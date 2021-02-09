Image

2:50 PM / Thursday February 11, 2021

9 Feb 2021

Feb 13: Bynum Hospitality Group partners with local organizations to give free food to restaurant workers and jazz musicians

February 9, 2021

The Bynum Hospitality Group owners and operators of SOUTH, WARMDADDY’S, RELISH and the HERO KITCHE in partnership with Share Food Program, the Feed Philly Coalition, Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association and Jazz Philadelphia present “SHARE THE LOVE”: A Day of Love for Restaurant Workers & Jazz Musicians.

A free Box of Love that contains meat, produce and dairy will be given to restaurant workers and musicians. No strings attached.

Must RSVP to schedule a pick-up time to get the box at SOUTH Restaurant & Jazz Club.

Image

Must RSVP at universe.com/events/share-the-love-a-day-of-love-for-restaurant-workers-and-jazz-musicians-tickets-philadelphia-CVN2XG

