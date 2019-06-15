Image

8:27 AM / Monday June 17, 2019

Visit Dorchester
14 Jun 2019

Father’s Day is coming up soon — have you picked out a gift for dad yet?

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
June 14, 2019 Category: Local Posted by:

The gift of membership in the NAACP is a wonderful present for the dad who means so much to you.

Give a dad the gift of membership

To be a member of the NAACP means being part of a storied history of fathers who sought to make America more just not only for their children, but for generations of children after theirs.

It means being a part of a group of advocates who continue to fight for a more inclusive society that values the civil rights of its communities of color.

Image

So, if you haven’t found a meaningful gift for Father’s Day yet, give the gift of an NAACP membership now.

–Derrick Johnson, President and CEO NAACP 

@DerrickNAACP

Related Posts

A Lawful Truth: Mice or Men? The gift of being a father Women Against Abuse to partner with Toys for Tots for its 2013 Holiday Gift Drive Short on funds? Can’t afford an extravagant Mother’s Day gift? onsider a DIY at-home spa day gift for mom
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Fans of Wendy Williams were shocked to see her hanging out with Kim Kardashian

June 14, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Wendy Williams  (Photo: FashionStock.com / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony It is...

Seniors

Four key decisions to help memorialize a loved one

June 14, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email FAMILY FEATURES Despite the certainty of death, many Americans delay dealing with the...

Color Of Money

Deck ideas: Cost-effective ways to add beauty and value to your outdoor space

June 14, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT When it comes to home improvements, few projects add as much function...

Food And Beverage

Three ideas to freshen up your favorite summer treats

June 7, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Dragon Fruit BPT Summertime brings lots of picnics, barbecues and pool...

Oasis

Deacon Tiller ordained to the Transitional Diaconate in the Episcopal Diocese of Pennsylvania

June 14, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Deacon Darrell Lamont Tiller (l) stands with The Very Reverend Canon...

Stateside

Funeral held for West Point cadet who died in training

June 16, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email NEW YORK (AP) — A West Point cadet killed during a training exercise...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff