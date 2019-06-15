Father’s Day is coming up soon — have you picked out a gift for dad yet?

The gift of membership in the NAACP is a wonderful present for the dad who means so much to you.

Give a dad the gift of membership

To be a member of the NAACP means being part of a storied history of fathers who sought to make America more just not only for their children, but for generations of children after theirs.

It means being a part of a group of advocates who continue to fight for a more inclusive society that values the civil rights of its communities of color.

So, if you haven’t found a meaningful gift for Father’s Day yet, give the gift of an NAACP membership now.

–Derrick Johnson, President and CEO NAACP

@DerrickNAACP