Image

10:33 PM / Wednesday October 27, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
27 Oct 2021

Family sues Sharon Hill Borough police officers after killing Fanta Bility outside football stadium

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
October 27, 2021 Category: Local Posted by:

Photo: Youtube screenshot 6abc

The family of 8-year-old Fanta Bility, who was fatally shot by police gun fire after a football game at Academy Park High School, has filed federal lawsuit. Sharon Hill Borough, the police chief and the officers involved in the August 27. shooting in the lawsuit, according to 6abc.

Image

“Sharon Hill Borough Council has been served with a federal lawsuit filed in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on behalf of the Billity family. The Borough is represented by Robert DiDomenicis of Holsten Associates in the federal litigation and will file a response as prescribed by the rules of civil procedure. The entire Borough family grieves for Fanta Billity’s family and all those affected by the Academy Park High School Football Game Shooting. To further accountability of all those involved, at its public Council meeting on September 16th the Borough engaged former Philadelphia District Attorney Kelley Hodge of Fox-Rothschild, LLP to conduct an investigative investigation into our Police Department’s policies and procedures to include the conduct of the Officers involved in the incident. Ms. Hodge’s administrative investigation is ongoing along with that of Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.”

Related Posts

SUBURBAN NEWS: Sharon Hill Borough Council appoints special counsel to investigate football game shooting Prosecutor: Police gunfire likely killed girl near stadium Floyd family sues Minneapolis officers charged in his death
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Politics

Senate GOP again blocks Democrats’ election bill

October 21, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks to the media...

Sports

76ers boot Simmons from practice, suspend him for 1 game

October 21, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO:  Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons takes part in a practice at the...

Health

CDC’s new education campaigns address increasing drug overdose deaths

October 21, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Drug overdoses have claimed nearly 900,000 lives over the past 20 years...

Go With The-Flo

Rev. Al Sharpton is calling for a street in New York named after Robert E. Lee to be renamed in honor Colin Powell

October 21, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO:  Rev. Al Sharpton By Flo Anthony After waving to a crowd...

Travel

Ready for adventure? Consider exploring this network of spectacular drives

October 21, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT There’s nothing quite like packing up your car and heading out onto...

Color Of Money

Five tips to make holiday shopping easier this year

October 21, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT The holidays are right around the corner, which means it’s time to...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff