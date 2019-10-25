Image

7:01 PM / Saturday October 26, 2019

25 Oct 2019

Everything to know about Love Your Park Fall Service Day 2019

by Melissa Romero

Want to do some good for your community? Show your neighborhood park some love! Fairmount Park Conservancy and Philadelphia Parks & Recreation are excited to announce that volunteer registration for Love Your Park Fall Service Day is now open!

This fall there are 100-plus parks hosting clean-up service days on Saturday, November 9 for Love Your Park Fall Service Day. Love Your Park is a program of Philadelphia Parks & Recreation and Fairmount Park Conservancy, in partnership with Philadelphia’s incredible Park Friends Network, made up of volunteer groups who steward their neighborhood parks. Every fall and spring, thousands of volunteers come out to clean and green their parks, plant trees, clean up litter, and more to help prepare parks for the winter.

This year, Kemble Park in the Ogontz Area in Lower West Oak Lane is the signature site on Love Your Park Fall Service Day, joining nearly 100 other neighborhood parks across the city.  Questions? Here is everything you need to know about this year’s Love Your Park Fall Service Day.

Program of Fairmount Park Conservancy and Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, and is a collaboration with more than 120 neighborhood-based volunteer groups in the Park Friends Network. 

Most Love Your Park events are organized by the Park Friends Network. Park friends groups are community-based groups of neighbors who volunteer their time to host park clean-ups, plan events and activities in their park, and advocate for improvements.

How can I volunteer?

First things first: Register to volunteer at loveyourpark.org. All participating parks will be hosting cleanups on Saturday, November 9th. 

Image

Can I sign up with friends to volunteer?

Yes, the more the merrier! Send them the link to sign up to volunteer and/or share that you’re planning to attend Love Your Park Fall Service Day on Facebook! 

My company wants to send a group out – how do we arrange this?

If you are signing up for a group, fill out the online registration form, and please be prepared to include names and contact information for each group member.

What if I can’t volunteer on November 9?

Don’t worry: There are other opportunities throughout the year to volunteer for Philly’s parks:

Mark your calendar for Love Your Park Week next May! 

You can also sign up to volunteer at the next Second Saturday Service Day.

Our amazing Park Friends Groups across the city host volunteer clean-ups and events all throughout the year. Show your support by making a donation to Fairmount Park Conservancy. Funds raised will be used to support programs and projects like Love Your Park throughout Philly’s park system.

What is the best place to stay up to date?

Once you’ve registered to volunteer, you will be connected to your respective Park Friends Group via email with more information. And be sure to tell your friends and family that you are volunteering for Love Your Park on Facebook! 

For regular updates, follow Fairmount Park Conservancy on social media at @myphillypark on Instagram and Twitter and @fairmountparkconservancy on Facebook.

