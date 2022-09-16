Enterprise Center seeking Black-owned businesses for its 2022 Holiday Pop-Up Market

PHILADELPHIA- The Enterprise Center has announced it will be holding a Black Holiday Pop-Up Market in West Philadelphia this fall. This pop-up event will take place from November 1, 2022, and run until January 15, 2023. The market will be held in the very heart of the historic Black business corridor of West Philadelphia on South 52nd Street.

They are currently calling for applications from Black-owned businesses and artisans to vend at the event. Businesses with Black-created products from anywhere in the USA are encouraged to apply, with emphasis on the Greater Philadelphia area.

The organization is looking to highlight any Black-owned creators of art, jewelry, clothing, health/wellness products, home decor, books, and more. Preference will be given to those individuals/teams who design and manufacture their own products locally.

The Black Holiday Pop-Up Market will contain approximately 9,000 square feet of space to showcase vendor products in a wide variety of styles and price points. Products will be sold by TEC staff at the store, so vendors do not need to commit to staffing/selling their own products for the duration of the market.

“Now more than ever, we need to increase support for Black-owned businesses in every sector of the economy, especially around the holidays,” said Della Clark, president, and CEO of The Enterprise Center. “Not only are we helping to close the wealth gap, we are celebrating and supporting Black culture right here in our neighborhoods. This is crucial for our communities to truly thrive.”

Applications for vendors will be accepted until September 30.

For more information and to apply as a vendor visit: https://www.cognitoforms.com/TheEnterpriseCenter/BlackHolidayPopUpApplication

NOTE: In order to participate, businesses must have a Philadelphia Commercial Activity License. Businesses can apply for a free license here: www.business.phila.gov/commercial-activity-license-city-of-philadelphia-tax-id/ For more information, contact Daria Williams, the senior director of community at The Enterprise Center via e-mail at: [email protected].