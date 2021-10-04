Image

5:34 AM / Tuesday October 5, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
4 Oct 2021

Employee killed at Jefferson Hospital; 2 officers shot, suspect caught

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
October 4, 2021 Category: Local Posted by:

Screenshot 6abc

PHILADELPHIA — An employee at Jefferson Hospital was shot and killed on the 9th floor inside the hospital by a co-worker early Monday morning. The suspect fled the scene in a UHaul truck, and then two officers and the suspect were wounded in a shootout.

Image

The initial shooting happened inside Thomas Jefferson University Hospital just after midnight. The 55-year-old suspect then left the scene, prompting a manhunt by law enforcement.

Authorities located the suspect a short time later in West Philadelphia at 48th and Parkside and a shootout erupted. Police told the news outlets that two officers were shot and the suspect was wounded. The suspect was then taken into custody. The officers’ injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

The employee shot at the hospital, 43-year-old certified nursing assistant. He was later pronounced dead according to 6abc News.

It was unclear what sparked the shooting.

Via 6abc and Associated Press

Related Posts

5 killed in workplace shooting near Orlando; gunman ID’d as disgruntled former employee Police: Trooper slaying suspect shot dead after barricade Family: Cop who killed black woman, Atatiana Jefferson, should be fired and charged
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Local

Employee killed at Jefferson Hospital; 2 officers shot, suspect caught

October 4, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email Screenshot 6abc PHILADELPHIA — An employee at Jefferson Hospital was shot and killed...

Education

Philadelphia schools superintendent to leave next summer

September 30, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Philadelphia School District Superintendent Dr. William Hite (Photo/philasd.org) ASSOCIATED PRESS  PHILADELPHIA —...

Stateside

Naomi Campbell steals Lanvin show at Paris Fashion Week–again

October 4, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email By Thomas Adamson PARIS (AP) — Yet again, Naomi Campbell stole the show...

Food And Beverage

Go-to meals for the busy season ahead

September 30, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Chicken Sheet Pan Dinner with Grapes, Carrots and Parsnips BPT Fall...

Diaspora

At UN, turmoil in Haiti, Ethiopia draws global concern

September 30, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: In this photo taken from video, Ariel Henry, Prime Minister of...

Go With The-Flo

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoy soul food lunch at Melba’s in Harlem

September 30, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Melba Wilson with Prince Harry and Meghan By Flo Anthony Thirteen...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff