Emgage Pennsylvania and REFORM Alliance Pennsylvania partner for an event on voting rights, criminal justice reform, and what’s at stake in the 2024 presidential election

On October 13, 2023, Emgage, the nation’s preeminent civic engagement organization for Muslim Americans, partnered with REFORM Alliance for an event at Philadelphia Masjid. The event focused on Voting Rights for the Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated, Criminal Justice Reform, and What’s at Stake in the 2024 Presidential Election. Event partners included the Philadelphia Masjid, Philadelphia Branch NAACP, NOMO Foundation, Unity in the Community, Commissioner Omar Sabir, State Senator Sharif Street (D-3rd Dist.), and Councilmember Jamie Gauthier (D-3rd Dist.).

Commissioner Omar Sabir presented on Voting Rights for the Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated and Erik VanZant from REFORM PA presented on Senate Bill 838, a highly important probation reform piece of legislation. The event also featured a panel discussion on “The Importance of Voting and What’s at Stake in the 2024 Presidential Election.” Panelists included: Catherine Hicks, Philadelphia NAACP, Rickey Duncan, NOMO Foundation; Don Jones, Philadelphia Anti-Drug and Anti-Violence Network; Commissioner Omar Sabir, Senator Sharif Street, and Councilmember Jamie Gauthier. Discussion included specific policy reform and initiatives related to the criminal justice system, such as addressing the systemic issues of over-policing and mass incarceration, as well as why it is essential for individuals of faith to engage in civic participation. The importance of Muslim communities’ involvement in the political process was particularly highlighted.

The event was attended by an estimated 60-70 community members.

Following this event, Emgage partnered with NOMO Foundation to visit the Juvenile Justice Center of Philadelphia (JJC) and Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility (CFCF) to educate inmates on their voting rights, and assisted nearly 100 inmates in registering to vote.

Emgage is committed to empowering community members to be civically engaged and to participate in voting and the civic process. In service of that mission, the Emgage Pennsylvania chapter registered hundreds of new voters and knocked on thousands of doors to increase voter turnout in the 2023 general election. To learn more about Emgage’s work, visit emgageusa.org