Eight Philadelphia educational and literary icons are honored with portraits

Eight Philadelphia icons; educator Joyce Abbott, actress Sheryl Lee Ralph and husband PA State Sen. Vincent Hughes, world renowned, award-winning poet, Sonia Sanchez;Larry Robin, owner of Robin’s Bookstore and founder of Moonstone Arts Center, Inc.; Lamont B. Steptoe, award-winning poet, photographer; founder and CAO of The Mathematics, Civics & Sciences Charter School of Philadelphia, Inc, Veronica Joyner and Joyce Wilkerson, former president of the Philadelphia Board of Education and special advisor at Temple University were honored for their outstanding contributions at the “Eighth Annual Philadelphia Legacies Portrait Awards,” on Sunday, October 1 at Victorian Hall, 4809 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia.
Founded by Stephen Satell, author and founder of Bridging Worlds Mentor Program, the annual observance was established in 2016 to create a deeper understanding of Philadelphia’s unique place in the history of the nation.
The awards promote positive images of those who have made major contributions to the city and perpetuates their legacies.
The icons are awarded commissioned portraits that are unveiled at the annual awards dinner.
“We want to bring pride to the city by highlighting people and institutions that have made outstanding contributions,” explained Satell. “This year we are honoring Philadelphia’s education and literary icons. These men and women dedicated their careers to making our lives better and more fulfilling. We want to hold onto their wisdom and energy so that we can continue to learn from the knowlege they acquired as they created their legacies. Their legacies will be shared and celebrated.”
