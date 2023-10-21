Eight Philadelphia educational and literary icons are honored with portraits

PHOTOS COURTESY: Stephen Satell, Philadelphia Legacies

Joyce Abbott, is a master educator with nearly 30 years of service in education, has amassed an impressive list of credentials that reflect her unique approach to education. Abbott is the inspiration behind the hit ABC show “Abbott Elementary”. Now retired, Abbott was the 6th grade teacher of Quinta Brunson, star and creator of the show, who is also portrayed in the painting.

Eight Philadelphia icons; educator Joyce Abbott, actress Sheryl Lee Ralph and husband PA State Sen. Vincent Hughes, world renowned, award-winning poet, Sonia Sanchez; Larry Robin, owner of Robin’s Bookstore and founder of Moonstone Arts Center, Inc.; Lamont B. Steptoe, award-winning poet, photographer; founder and CAO of The Mathematics, Civics & Sciences Charter School of Philadelphia, Inc, Veronica Joyner and Joyce Wilkerson, former president of the Philadelphia Board of Education and special advisor at Temple University were honored for their outstanding contributions at the “Eighth Annual Philadelphia Legacies Portrait Awards,” on Sunday, October 1 at Victorian Hall, 4809 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia.

Founded by Stephen Satell, author and founder of Bridging Worlds Mentor Program, the annual observance was established in 2016 to create a deeper understanding of Philadelphia’s unique place in the history of the nation.

The awards promote positive images of those who have made major contributions to the city and perpetuates their legacies.

The icons are awarded commissioned portraits that are unveiled at the annual awards dinner.

“We want to bring pride to the city by highlighting people and institutions that have made outstanding contributions,” explained Satell. “This year we are honoring Philadelphia’s education and literary icons. These men and women dedicated their careers to making our lives better and more fulfilling. We want to hold onto their wisdom and energy so that we can continue to learn from the knowlege they acquired as they created their legacies. Their legacies will be shared and celebrated.”

Veronica Joyner, speaks to the audience next to her portrait with Stephen Satell. Joyner is the founder and CAO of The Mathematics, Civics & Sciences Charter School of Philadelphia, Inc. A long-time educator in the Philadelphia Public School System, Joyner also founded Parents United for Better Schools (PUBS), in 1984. Today, PUBS provides tutoring to thousands of public and private school students throughout the Delaware Valley.

PA State Sen. Vincent Hughes, and his wife actress/activist Sheryl Lee Ralph were celebrated with their portrait this year, as Sen. Hughes (l) addresses the audience. Ralph, whose latest role as a teacher on Abbott Elementary earned her an Emmy Award, is a veteran of stage, film and TV. Hughes is a legislative education advocate who sits on Cheyney University’s Council of Trustees where he established a scholarship fund in honor of his late father.

Larry Robin (l) proudly stands with the painting of himself, and longtime friends and collaborators Sonia Sanchez and Lamont B. Steptoe, displayed by Stephen Satell. Professor Emerita at Temple University, Sanchez was its first Presidential Fellow and the first Poet Laureate of Philadelphia. Robin is the owner of Robin’s Bookstore and founder of Moonstone Arts Center, Inc. has been a cultural activist and champion of literary arts and poetry in the Philadelphia region for over 50 years. Robin produced the “Celebration of Black Writing” for 18 years and the Paul Robeson Festival for eight years. Lamont B. Steptoe, award-winning poet, photographer, publisher and activist, is a longtime leader of Philadelphia’s cultural community who works closely with Robin. Steptoe is well-known as a cultural activist and former administrator at the Walt Whitman Art Center in Camden, New Jersey and the Painted Bride Art Center.