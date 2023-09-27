Image

9:30 AM / Wednesday September 27, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
27 Sep 2023

Eddie Irizarry’s relatives distraught after charges dropped against officer who fatally shot him

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
September 27, 2023 Category: Local Posted by:

BY MARYCLAIRE DALE

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A judge dismissed murder and other charges Tuesday against a Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed a driver through a rolled-up window — a confrontation police initially described as the officer shooting the driver after he lunged at him with a knife outside the car.

Municipal Judge Wendy Pew agreed with defense attorneys who argued the officer could have feared for his life because he thought the driver, 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry, had a gun.

Police body camera footage shown at the preliminary hearing of fired Officer Mark Dial showed Irizarry holding a knife near his right leg as police approached his stopped vehicle. The officers had pulled Irizarry over on a residential street after a short pursuit prompted by erratic driving.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A judge dismissed murder and other charges Tuesday against a Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed a driver through a rolled-up window — a confrontation police initially described as the officer shooting the driver after he lunged at him with a knife outside the car.

Municipal Judge Wendy Pew agreed with defense attorneys who argued the officer could have feared for his life because he thought the driver, 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry, had a gun.

Police body camera footage shown at the preliminary hearing of fired Officer Mark Dial showed Irizarry holding a knife near his right leg as police approached his stopped vehicle. The officers had pulled Irizarry over on a residential street after a short pursuit prompted by erratic driving.

Related Posts

Philadelphia police officer’s bail revoked in shooting death of driver after prosecutors lodge constitutional challenge Ex-officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor hired as a deputy No charges against Wisconsin officer who shot Jacob Blake
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Categories

Recent News

Seniors

It’s easier than ever to improve your hearing

September 21, 2023

Tweet Email BPT Imagine this: You’re having dinner with friends. You know that someone just said something...

Food And Beverage

Put a plant-based spin on the taco night menu

September 21, 2023

Tweet Email ABOVE PHOTO: Smoky Chipotle Pecan Burrito Bowls FAMILY FEATURES Mealtime traditions are common among many...

Health

Cannabis can increase risk during surgery, affect pain afterwards

September 21, 2023

Tweet Email BPT Marijuana is the most common drug in the United States, used by more than...

Travel

Delta Air Lines will restrict access to its Sky Club airport lounges as it faces overcrowding

September 14, 2023

Tweet Email By Ken Sweet Delta Air Lines passengers who have long enjoyed access to free meals,...

Oasis

Chaos or community reexamined

September 1, 2023

Tweet Email Around 250,000 people showed up on the National Mall in Washington DC last Saturday to...

Technology

The iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, a French agency says

September 13, 2023

Tweet Email PARIS (AP) — A government watchdog agency in France has ordered Apple to withdraw the iPhone 12...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff