Image

10:01 PM / Friday June 4, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
4 Jun 2021

Drexel University, in partnership with NAIOP, offers summer program scholarships to area minority students interested in real estate careers

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
June 4, 2021 Category: Local Posted by:

Drexel University, in partnership with the NAIOP — Commercial Real Estate Development Association is hosting a summer youth program for current high school sophomores and juniors of color designed to introduce teens to careers in Commercial Real Estate(CRE), including architecture, development, investment, construction, brokerage and urban planning/design.

Image

The experiences are hosted by Drexel and sponsored by NAIOP to cultivate and aid in creating a more diverse pipeline for CRE talent.

The NAIOP-Drexel Summer Program is an exciting, fun, and academically challenging week of activities designed to introduce high-performing high school students of color to the Commercial Real Estate industry (CRE). Students will receive individual exposure to local CRE executives, tours of exciting Philadelphia real estate projects, classroom instruction on multiple relevant topics, and group project activities.

“The NAIOP summer program that Drexel University hosted has pushed me to my full potential, and without it, I wouldn’t be the person I am today,” one former student  said. “The program taught me how to reason and problem solve in different ways. It also exposed me to future jobs I had never considered before, and connections that are beyond powerful.

Now, in the fall of 2021, I will be attending Drexel University majoring in biology on the pre-med track! I am so glad I attended the camp because without it, I wouldn’t have the connections, the scholarships, and memories I have now!”

Applications for the 2021 program are now open and the deadline to apply is June 11, 2021. The program runs from July 12-20, 2021 (excluding July 17 & 18). For students to apply, they must register @ https://naiopphila.org/naiop-drexel-real-estate-education-program-application. To learn more, feel free to contact: [email protected]

Related Posts

Full STEAM ahead: The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation and Drexel University partner to offer pioneering summer camp in West Philadelphia Default ThumbnailCity of Philadelphia encourages participation in real estate tax installment program C-CAP’s scholarships will help culinary students create careers out of passion for food
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Diaspora

Tennessee State University offers coding classes in Africa

June 4, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Tennessee State University President Glenda Glover smiles during a press conference...

Education

Wilberforce University cancels debt for 2020, 2021 grads

June 4, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Wilberforce University President Elfred Anthony Pinkard, Ed.D.  (Photo/wilberforce.edu) By Adelle M....

Entertainment

Tulsa massacre documentaries offer deep dive into tragedy

June 3, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: FILE – An image of devastation from the Tulsa Race Massacre...

Go With The-Flo

Megan Thee Stallion and her boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, made their red carpet debut at the iHeart Media Awards in Los Angeles

June 3, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Megan Thee Stalion (Photo: lev radin / Shutterstock) By Florence Anthony...

Technology

EXPLAINER: Why ransomware is so dangerous and hard to stop

June 4, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Washington Metropolitan Police Department chief Robert Contee speaks during a news...

Food And Beverage

What’s Cookin’? Crispy Baked Tostones w/ Spicy Vegan Garlic Atol

June 3, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email Tweet Share Pin Email Related Posts What’s Cookin’: Red beans with vegan ground...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff