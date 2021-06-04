Drexel University, in partnership with NAIOP, offers summer program scholarships to area minority students interested in real estate careers

Drexel University, in partnership with the NAIOP — Commercial Real Estate Development Association is hosting a summer youth program for current high school sophomores and juniors of color designed to introduce teens to careers in Commercial Real Estate(CRE), including architecture, development, investment, construction, brokerage and urban planning/design.

The experiences are hosted by Drexel and sponsored by NAIOP to cultivate and aid in creating a more diverse pipeline for CRE talent.

The NAIOP-Drexel Summer Program is an exciting, fun, and academically challenging week of activities designed to introduce high-performing high school students of color to the Commercial Real Estate industry (CRE). Students will receive individual exposure to local CRE executives, tours of exciting Philadelphia real estate projects, classroom instruction on multiple relevant topics, and group project activities.

“The NAIOP summer program that Drexel University hosted has pushed me to my full potential, and without it, I wouldn’t be the person I am today,” one former student said. “The program taught me how to reason and problem solve in different ways. It also exposed me to future jobs I had never considered before, and connections that are beyond powerful.

Now, in the fall of 2021, I will be attending Drexel University majoring in biology on the pre-med track! I am so glad I attended the camp because without it, I wouldn’t have the connections, the scholarships, and memories I have now!”

Applications for the 2021 program are now open and the deadline to apply is June 11, 2021. The program runs from July 12-20, 2021 (excluding July 17 & 18). For students to apply, they must register @ https://naiopphila.org/naiop-drexel-real-estate-education-program-application. To learn more, feel free to contact: [email protected].