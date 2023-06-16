Image

16 Jun 2023

Drexel graduate Jazmine G. Brown — a fashion designer with limitless potential

ABOVE PHOTO: Drexel grad Jazmine G. Brown and dad, Jim Brown on the red carpet of the Drexel Fashion Show at the Bellevue Hotel. (Photo courtesy: Jim Brown)

By Jim Brown

Last week, Drexel’s graduating fashion designers showcased their exciting clothing lines at the Bellevue Hotel in Center City in front of an international group of industry peers.

I am proud to share that my daughter, Jazmine G. Brown, was among them, displaying her unique clothing line, “JGB.” 

Jazmine was the first African American designer to display her clothing line and the second designer in the show’s lineup.

One of the three models wearing outfits created by designer Jazmine G. Brown. (Photo courtesy: Jim Brown)

Her theme in the program was “Provoke, Perceive, Consume.” She graduates from Drexel with a cumulative average of 3.89.

Jazmine was one of three African American designers out of the class of 32 in the program that are graduating from Drexel with a degree in Fashion from Drexel’s Antoinette Westphal School of Art & Design on June 16 at The Mann Music Center.

She also won the prestigious Evelyn Bender Netsky Memorial Award for Social and Cultural Responsibility. Jazmine will be pursuing her master’s degree abroad this fall.

