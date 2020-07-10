Image

9:13 PM / Friday July 10, 2020

Independence Blue Cross
10 Jul 2020

Dr. Mellissia Zanjani named vice president of institutional advancement and executive director of the Community College of Philadelphia Foundation

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
July 10, 2020 Category: Local Posted by:

Community College of Philadelphia is pleased to announce Dr. Mellissia Zanjani, CFRE, as the college’s vice president of institutional advancement and executive director of the Community College of Philadelphia Foundation.

Dr. Zanjani leads the Institutional Advancement Office team’s efforts to strengthen and enhance alumni engagement, friend and fundraising events, annual giving, major and capital giving, and planned estate giving in support of scholarships, programs, facilities, equipment, and areas of greatest needs. 

“As a first-generation student, I received scholarship support from donors who did not know me, yet they sought to make a difference in the life of another person and I am forever thankful for their investment,”  Zanjani said. “My chosen profession allows me the privilege and honor of making a difference in another person’s life and to help them accomplish their pursuit of obtaining an associate degree or workforce development certification.”

Zanjani comes to the College from Lincoln University, having served as the former vice president of institutional advancement. She also has prior experience at University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, Georgian Court University, Tacoma Community College, Mercer County Community College and Harford Community College. She has degrees from Chatham University, Towson University, and Oregon State University.

 Zanjani also holds the esteemed Certified Fundraising for Executives (CFRE) designation since 2000. She is passionate about education and has served as an adjunct instructor. She also taught for the first course fundraising program and for the Certified Fund-Raising Executive preparation course. 

“With more than 25 years in this field, we are excited about the breadth and depth of experience brought by Dr. Zanjani,” said Dr. Donald Generals, Community College president. “She will be responsible for building a comprehensive and systematic program of transformational philanthropy for internal and external stakeholders in support of the College and the Philadelphia community.”

Image

The search for vice president of institutional advancement and executive director of the Community College Foundation was conducted by Toya Lawson of Bridge Partners, LLC.

Related Posts

ADVERTORIAL: As the Community College of Philadelphia Foundation prepares for future challenges, it adds new board members from Philadelphia Eagles, Comcast, Saxbys and More David Thomas, Associate Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at Community College of Philadelphia, receives 2017 Insight Into Diversity Magazine Giving Back Award Community College of Philadelphia leader named one of Aspen Institute’s Presidential Fellows for Community College Excellence
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Health

Virus, Floyd death merge in brutal blow to Black well-being

July 10, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email Terrence Nichols, 44, in Chicago after a COVID-19 infection. Nichols has recovered physically...

Go With The-Flo

LeBron James is in a contract to buy 3rd mansion in Beverly Hills for $39 million

July 10, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: LeBron James  (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock) By Flo Anthony According...

Sun Report

Justices rule states can bind presidential electors’ votes

July 10, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email By Mark Sherman ASSOCIATED PRESS  WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday...

Commentary

The Cultural Coach: Looking at the White way of life

July 10, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email By Linda S. Wallace Q: If African Americans, Latinos and Asian Americans have...

Seniors

Engage virtually: Tips for keeping older adults connected

July 10, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email Family Features Connection and a sense of community can be critical to well-being...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of July 12

July 10, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: Pluto, Jupiter and Saturn are still lined up in Capricorn, the...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff