Dr. Mellissia Zanjani named vice president of institutional advancement and executive director of the Community College of Philadelphia Foundation

Community College of Philadelphia is pleased to announce Dr. Mellissia Zanjani, CFRE, as the college’s vice president of institutional advancement and executive director of the Community College of Philadelphia Foundation.

Dr. Zanjani leads the Institutional Advancement Office team’s efforts to strengthen and enhance alumni engagement, friend and fundraising events, annual giving, major and capital giving, and planned estate giving in support of scholarships, programs, facilities, equipment, and areas of greatest needs.

“As a first-generation student, I received scholarship support from donors who did not know me, yet they sought to make a difference in the life of another person and I am forever thankful for their investment,” Zanjani said. “My chosen profession allows me the privilege and honor of making a difference in another person’s life and to help them accomplish their pursuit of obtaining an associate degree or workforce development certification.”

Zanjani comes to the College from Lincoln University, having served as the former vice president of institutional advancement. She also has prior experience at University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, Georgian Court University, Tacoma Community College, Mercer County Community College and Harford Community College. She has degrees from Chatham University, Towson University, and Oregon State University.

Zanjani also holds the esteemed Certified Fundraising for Executives (CFRE) designation since 2000. She is passionate about education and has served as an adjunct instructor. She also taught for the first course fundraising program and for the Certified Fund-Raising Executive preparation course.

“With more than 25 years in this field, we are excited about the breadth and depth of experience brought by Dr. Zanjani,” said Dr. Donald Generals, Community College president. “She will be responsible for building a comprehensive and systematic program of transformational philanthropy for internal and external stakeholders in support of the College and the Philadelphia community.”

The search for vice president of institutional advancement and executive director of the Community College Foundation was conducted by Toya Lawson of Bridge Partners, LLC.