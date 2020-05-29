Dr. Ellyn Jo Waller among the 2020 recipients of the CASE Distinguished Service Awards

The awards, which are judged by peers and colleagues, celebrate those who epitomize the advancement profession’s highest standards.

Among this year’s Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) Distinguished Service Award winners is Dr. Ellyn Jo Waller, who is the recipient of the Distinguished Friend of Education Award. She is president of the Community College of Philadelphia Foundation.

Waller has displayed a lifelong dedication to education and the empowerment of women.

She began an annual scholarship program and was instrumental in establishing the Community College of Philadelphia’s Promise Scholarship program, which allows Philadelphia high school students to attend the college with no cost for tuition and fees.

As First Lady of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, Waller led a campaign with her congregation to raise $100,000 to launch the Promise Scholarship program that, since its inception, has distributed scholarships totaling approximately $911,000 to more than 1,200 students.

“She fosters mutually beneficial relationships and forges new partnerships, which have been very helpful to the institution,” said Donald Guy Generals, president of the Community College of Philadelphia. “She highlights the barriers faced by talented youth in underserved neighborhoods. She continuously advocates on behalf of the college and strives every day to ensure full access to higher education.”