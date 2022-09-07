Derek Green, Maria Quinones Sanchez resign from City Council

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Council President Darrell L. Clarke (5th District) today released the following statement regarding the resignations of Councilmember Maria Quiñones Sánchez (7th District) and Councilmember Derek Green (At Large):

“Councilmembers Quiñones Sánchez and Green have communicated to me their resignations from City Council, effective today.”

“I have known and worked with Councilmember Quiñones Sánchez for many years, beginning with our time together as Council staffers. I’ve always known her as a hard-working, passionate public servant who cares deeply about the people in her district and citywide. Whether the issues involved people living in poverty, public education, or affordable housing, I always knew Maria Quiñones Sánchez would show up and work to find solutions to our challenges.”

“She served as a leader in City Council, as chair of the Appropriations Committee and Education Committee, and she will be missed.”

“Councilmember Green has been a thoughtful voice on City Council, advocating for a wide variety of policy positions, from tax reforms to benefit small businesses to innovative ideas like creating a public bank to support small businesses and individuals who normally don’t have access to capital.”

“I knew I could always count on Councilmember Green, as chairman of Council’s Finance Committee, to ensure that legislation was approved regarding the city’s ability to borrow funds to pay for city projects to help all Philadelphians.”

“I look forward to continuing to work with both of these public servants to benefit every Philadelphian.”