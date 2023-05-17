Image

8:08 PM / Wednesday May 17, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
16 May 2023

Democrat Cherelle Parker wins primary for Philadelphia mayor

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
May 16, 2023 Category: Local Posted by:

By BROOKE SCHULTZ

Cherelle Parker, a Democrat with a long political history in Pennsylvania, won Philadelphia’s mayoral primary on Tuesday, likely setting her up as the city’s 100th mayor and the first woman and first Black woman to serve in the role.

Parker, 50, who served for 10 years as a state representative for northwest Philadelphia before her election to the city council in 2015, asserted herself as a leader whose government experience would allow her to address gaping problems with public safety and quality of life in the nation’s sixth-largest city. She will go up against Republican David Oh in the Nov. 7 general election.

The win was a disappointment to progressives who rallied around Helen Gym, who was backed by Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and New York U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Parker emerged from a crowded field of five front-runner Democratic candidates vying to replace Democrat Jim Kenney, who is term-limited. She beat out other former city council members who resigned from their seats to throw their hats in the ring; a state representative; a former city controller and a political outsider businessman.

The Philadelphia race serves as the latest barometer of how residents of some of the nation’s largest cities hope to emerge from the pandemic, which heightened concerns about crime, poverty and inequality. The results have sometimes been tumultuous in other parts of the country, leading to the defeat of the incumbent mayor of Chicago in February and the ouster of San Francisco’s district attorney last year.

Parker pledged to “stop the sense of lawlessness that is plaguing our city” by putting hundreds more officers on the street to engage in community policing. Parker pushed for officers to use every legal tool, including stopping someone when they have “just cause and reasonable suspicion.”

She received support from members of the Philadelphia delegation in the House, as well as members of Congress. She was also backed by labor unions and a number of wards in the city, and Kenney said he had cast his ballot for her.

Associated Press video journalist Tassanee Vejpongsa in Philadelphia contributed to this report.

Related Posts

Three AFSCME District Councils endorse Jim Kenney for Mayor of Philadelphia in 2015 Primary Election Councilwoman Cherelle Parker calls for hearing to explore the impact of student loan debt on older borrowers in Philadelphia Democrat Eric Adams wins race for New York City mayor
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Phila Recycling

Categories

Philadelphia Recycling

Recent News

Election 2023

New Twitter rules expose election offices to spoof accounts

May 12, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Garrett Dietz, foreground, Philadelphia supervisor of elections, reports the election results...

Entertainment

Signed in purple ink, Minnesota dedicates highway to Prince

May 12, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: PRINCE PERFORMS DURING THE HALFTIME SHOW at the Super Bowl XLI...

Commentary

SUNrise: cj speaks… The cleanup that’s needed in Philly

May 12, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email Leaving my high-priced apartment, I prepare to take my morning walk through Uptown...

Seniors

How confident are you that you’ll be able to retire?

May 12, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT More Americans are retiring earlier than previous generations. According to a survey...

Fur Babies Rule!

A ‘PBGV’ wins Westminster dog show, a first for the breed

May 12, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: BUDDY HOLLY, A GRAND BASSET GRIFFON VENDÉEN, competes in the hound...

Health

Can you imagine life without lupus? Learn how to raise funds for important research

May 12, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Health and wellness are meaningful to you, so you strive to make...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff