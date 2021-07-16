SUBURBAN NEWS: Delaware County Council approves two DELCO Summer 2021 programs

Delaware County Council has unanimously approved two DELCO summer 2021 programs spearheaded by the Delaware County Office of Workforce Development and the Commerce Center that will provide $350,000 in new economic funding for Delaware County small businesses and unemployed residents.

The two programs —”Delco Summer 2021: Summer Camp Solution” and “Delco Summer 2021: Back to Work Bonus”— provide urgently needed money to individuals working hard to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both programs became effective July 1.

The funding, approved by Delaware County Council and facilitated by the Office of Workforce Development in collaboration with the Delaware County Commerce Center, is intended to help reduce barriers experienced by individuals, families, and businesses recovering from workforce disruptions caused in large part from COVID-19.

Councilwoman Elaine Schaeffer, echoing the sentiments shared by all County Council members, spoke to the urgency of making these new funds available quickly.

“Employers are having trouble hiring, and people are having trouble paying for the childcare that they need to be able to get back to work, so these programs are exactly what we need to help Delaware County get back on its feet,” she said.

The Delco Summer 2021: Summer Camp Solution program provides $100,000 in $1,000 camp credits to unemployed caregivers. While they seek employment or transition back to the workforce, caregivers will have the peace of mind that their children are in summer camp.

Unemployed residents of Delaware County with children under the age of 15 are encouraged to take advantage of this program. Summer camps are also encouraged to participate in the program by applying online. Residents and summer camp organizations can access resources, including applications and an updated list of approved camps, at: https://pacareerlinkdelco.org/summer-camp/ .

The Delco Summer 2021: Back to Work Bonus program provides $250,000 in incentives to employees of small businesses who are hired between July 1 and September 30 and remain employed for at least 30 days. These incentive payments allow small businesses to be more competitive in hiring this summer by allowing employers to offer sign-on bonuses of up to $250 per new hire, up to five new hires per employer.

A total of 1,000 incentive payments, in the amount of $250, are available immediately to small businesses that qualify. Small businesses are encouraged to apply at: https://pacareerlinkdelco.org/back-to-work-bonus/.

In addition to these two “Delco Summer 2021” programs, the County Council approved a related Delco Digital Literacy series proposed by Workforce Development in the amount of $60,000. Free digital workshops help adults gain the skills needed to access information and services online, especially related to employment.

In all, the three programs provide over $400,000 in federal funds to help Delaware County. Program details, including application requirements, eligibility, and deadlines are available online at: https://pacareerlinkdelco.org/.