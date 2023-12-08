DA’s Office files murder, attempted murder charges for attack on Macy’s guards  

ABOVE PHOTO: Macy’s department store in Philadelphia. (Shutterstock.com)

The District Attorney’s Homicide/Non-Fatal Shootings Unit has charged Tyrone Garcell Tunnell with murder, attempted murder, and related charges for his role in a violent assault on two security guards at the Macy’s department store in Center City on Monday.

During an incident that was captured on surveillance video and is still being investigated by Philadelphia Police Homicide detectives, Tunnell is alleged to have attempted to steal some items from the department store on Monday. He was intercepted by employees, relinquished the items, and left the store. Tunnell is alleged to have returned to the store minutes later, and to have assaulted the guards — unprovoked — with a knife.

According to PPD investigators, Eric Harrison, a 27-year-old male, was stabbed once in the neck and later pronounced deceased at Jefferson Hospital. A second guard, a 23-year-old male, is in stable condition and recovering from wounds to his face and arm.

After fleeing the scene, Tunnell was quickly apprehended by SEPTA Transit Police who tracked his movements via surveillance video. The knife allegedly used in the assault was also recovered by police.

The DA’s Office has charged Tunnell with murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, possession of an instrument of crime, tampering with evidence, and retail theft.

“I want to thank SEPTA Transit Police and Philadelphia Police for working quickly to bring this defendant into custody.

He is being held on Murder and related charges without eligibility for bail.

Like the scores of people who visit and shop in Philadelphia during what is for many a joyful time of year, I am shocked and heartbroken by the murder of a department store employee and violent assault of another, all for doing their jobs in support of the safety and peace of co-workers and customers,” Krasner said. “My office’s victims support staff have reached out to the surviving victim and to Mr. Harrison’s survivors to offer assistance. While our team of homicide prosecutors and detectives work toward ensuring accountability for this defendant, my office will continue to collaborate with partners in law enforcement, government, and the business community to improve conditions and safety for workers in Philadelphia.”

Joining DA Krasner and DA’s Office prosecutors and support staff at a Tuesday afternoon press conference were leaders of law enforcement and members of the state and county legislature.

“The attack of two security guards at the Macy’s in Center City yesterday has left all of Philadelphia with heavy hearts during what is supposed to be a joyous season,” said interim Police Commissioner John M. Stanford, Jr. “This agony is even more pronounced for the victims and their families. I am thankful for the quick actions of the officers that responded to the scene and transported the victims to Jefferson, as well as the quick actions of SEPTA police in tracking and apprehending this dangerous offender.”

“SEPTA’s thoughts are with the victims, their families, and loved ones at this difficult time,” said SEPTA CEO and General Manager Leslie Richards. “We are grateful for the efforts of the SEPTA Transit Police, who acted immediately to identify the suspect and take him into custody without further incident. SEPTA will continue working with the District Attorney’s Office and Philadelphia Police moving forward.”

Defendant Tunnell has a history of mostly retail theft and drug-related cases in Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware, and Montgomery counties. Prior to Monday’s incident, there was an active warrant for his arrest in Delaware County.