Image

1:11 AM / Sunday November 3, 2019

Visit Dorchester
1 Nov 2019

DAO statement on criminal charges against Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Holmes

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 1, 2019 Category: Local Posted by:

The District Attorney’s Office has issued the following statement regarding criminal charges filed against Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Carl Holmes:

 The 30th Philadelphia County Investigating Grand Jury has issued a presentment against Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Carl Holmes. In it, they asked the District Attorney to institute charges against Mr. Holmes based on their allegations.

 At present, these are allegations only, and Mr. Holmes remains innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.

 According to the presentment, during his tenure as an Inspector or Chief Inspector, Carl Holmes developed relationships with new recruits and young female police officers through his position at the PPD training academy and his rank as a senior officer, presenting himself as a safe resource or mentor.

 According to the presentment, in two instances, when junior female officers came to Holmes for the guidance and mentorship he offered, he came on to them, and against their will and without their consent kissed them, fondled their breasts, and digitally penetrated their vaginas in a Philadelphia Police Department office. In another incident, the grand jury alleges that a third complainant was encouraged by Holmes to join his elite task force. Three days after joining the unit, the grand jury alleges that against her will and without her consent, she was also kissed, groped, and digitally penetrated by Holmes.

Image

 According to the presentment, Holmes’ position as a high-ranking officer at PPD insulated him from any meaningful investigation; all three of the young female police officers were subjected to investigations by the Internal Affairs Division of PPD after reporting sexual assault or sexual harassment allegations. The grand jury alleges that PPD culture discourages reporting a fellow officer, especially a boss.

 While we will not comment further on an open criminal matter, we remind the citizens of Philadelphia that our doors remain open should they need to report a crime. Our Special Investigations Unit hotline, 215-686-9608, is available to you during business hours. When messages are left for us, calls will be returned. Additionally, we want to remind anyone in need or want of services or resources that they can contact Philadelphia’s rape crisis center, operated by WOAR, 24/7, at 215-985-3333.”

Related Posts

Ex-officer arrested on rape charges related to witnesses Staff inspector Michael P. Cram appointed as acting Chief of County Detectives for the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office Police chief: Charges expected in Delaware student’s death
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Sports

NCAA board approves athlete compensation for image, likeness

November 1, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email By Ralph D. Russo ASSOCIATED PRESS The NCAA took a major step Tuesday...

Seniors

An aging family member is struggling with a chronic condition — what can you do?

October 24, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT As we get older, the ones we love inevitably age, too. For...

Color Of Money

How you feel about money impacts your spending

November 1, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email NNPA NEWSWIRE Being aware of your own psychological and emotional approach to money...

Health

Black Health Matters and Alnylam partner to raise awareness of hereditary attramyloidosis within the African American Community

November 1, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Black Health Matters and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced...

Food And Beverage

The “Chopped” Champion

November 1, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Winning “Chopped” is just the latest challenge Philadelphia-based Chef Kristol Bryant has met....

Go With The-Flo

The Apollo Theater has added additional casting for the encore production of staged adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ “Between the World and Me”

October 18, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Ta-Nehisi Coates By Florence Anthony On October 7, the New York...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff