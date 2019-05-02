‘Curve Conscious’ store offers stylish clothes for the full-figured fashionista

All photos: Credit: Tojanika Smith Photography/Curve Concious



By Monica Peters

For those that may not have heard of Curve Conscious, there is both good and great news.

The good news is that Curve Conscious is a resale and consignment store which caters to sizes 14-28.

The great news is that the Curve Conscious items do not look like your grandma’s clothes or a throwback to the nineties. The clothes are stylish, funky and fashion forward—everything from casual to occasion wear.

“I wanted something more challenging in my life at the time,” said Adrienne Ray, owner of Curve Conscious, as one of the reasons she opened her store back in 2016.

Located on Girard avenue in the Art Museum area, the shop has a steady flow of customers throughout the week from around the city.

“ I pick up stuff that suits my shop and what my customers want,” said Ray who is also a Temple grad.

Curve Conscious is not totally dependent on the physical store to interact with its loyal and new customers, Ray’s Instagram game is tight. When she posts those beautiful and snazzy pieces—they are first come, first serve. Everything from dresses, one-pieces, tops, tees, skirts, shoes, sneakers and accessories from both the online 24/7 shop on curveconsciousphilly.com and in-store sell fast (like really fast).

It’s the normal course of business to see Ray and her customers dialoguing on social media.

Want to know if that favorite item just posted has sold? No worries. Post a question and she’ll respond lightning quick on social media.

Pretty impressive! Now, getting back to Adrienne Ray opening her store.

I asked, was opening her store a long-lost dream of hers?

“Definitely not, running a business is the hardest job in the world next to being a mother,” said Ray who dived into business by taking a 6-week business program at Delaware County Community College called “How to Start a Business.”

“I wanted to have more control over my life, that I have ownership over something,” said Ray noting that she worked as a copy editor in advertising before taking the leap to be an entrepreneur.

Curve Conscious also offers customized services.

“I have a personal shopping session that I do on Sundays by appointment. You put down a deposit and that deposit becomes store credit when you come in for your session.”

The in-store personal shopping sessions are an hour and a half. Based on the needs expressed by the customer, Ray will pick out pieces from the store to get the look you desire.

Stop by or shop online. You won’t be disappointed.

Curve Conscious is located at 2719 W. Girard Avenue. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays by appointment. For more information contact 215-309-3400 or at curveconsciousphilly.com. Follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @curveconcious

