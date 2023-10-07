Image

3:03 PM / Saturday October 7, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
6 Oct 2023

CPOC calls for online and phone crime reporting

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
October 6, 2023 Category: Local Posted by:

The Citizen’s Police Oversight Commission (CPOC) recommends that the Philadelphia Police Department (PPD) develop a Non-Emergency Crime Reporting Unit to take police reports for certain crimes online and over the phone.

Currently, Philadelphians have to call 911 and wait for an officer to arrive in person when they need to report non-emergency crimes such as theft, vandalism, or car break-ins. Due to other priorities, the wait can be over an hour in many neighborhoods.

Online and phone reporting non-emergency crimes will free up 911 operators and patrol officers to respond to emergency calls for service more quickly. Patrol officers will be able to spend less time on paperwork and more time on proactive community-oriented police work. This shift will help save time for both citizens and officers, particularly as PPD navigates critical staffing challenges.

CPOC reviewed PPD’s current and past procedures for answering non-emergency calls along with research into best practices in other police departments. CPOC recommends:

•  PPD should create a Non-Emergency Reporting Unit, offering telephone and online crime reporting. To reduce the burden on sworn personnel, PPD should use civilians to receive telephone and online crime reports.

•  PPD should thoroughly review all priority 3, 4, and 6 calls to identify all calls that do not require a physical police response.

•  If PPD accepts these recommendations, CPOC can assist the department in their efforts to establish a new unit.

•  If a Non-Emergency Reporting Unit is established, CPOC will collect data, publish progress reports, and monitor the unit’s effectiveness.

For more information, visit: www.phila.gov/departments/citizens-police-oversight-commission.

Related Posts

Bill would require stronger campus hate-crime reporting Default ThumbnailFCC says cost of prison phone calls too high Default ThumbnailGinger White: Her phone bill has 61 calls or texts from Herman Cain
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Categories

Recent News

Travel

Five reasons to travel to Rapid City, South Dakota, this fall

October 6, 2023

Tweet Email BPT There is no better season to travel than fall, especially to Rapid City, South...

Health

What does thriving after a breast cancer diagnosis look like?

October 6, 2023

Tweet Email Eight ways to live your best life during Breast Cancer Awareness Month and beyond By:...

Sports

The great escape

October 6, 2023

Tweet Email The Philadelphia Eagles aren’t firing on all cylinders. That they keep winning in spite of...

Sun Report

Ex-Minneapolis officer sentenced to nearly 5 years on state charge for role in George Floyd’s death

August 13, 2023

Tweet Email ABOVE PHOTO: Tou Thao leaves the courtroom after his sentencing hearing in Hennepin County District...

Oasis

Chaos or community reexamined

September 1, 2023

Tweet Email Around 250,000 people showed up on the National Mall in Washington DC last Saturday to...

Technology

The iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, a French agency says

September 13, 2023

Tweet Email PARIS (AP) — A government watchdog agency in France has ordered Apple to withdraw the iPhone 12...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff