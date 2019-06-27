Image

7:19 PM / Thursday June 27, 2019

27 Jun 2019

Council President Clarke’s statement on Hahnemann University Hospital

Philadelphia, June 26, 2019 – Philadelphia City Council President Darrell L. Clarke (5th District) today issued the following statement in response to reports that Hahnemann University Hospital plans to close this September, after serving Philadelphians for over 170 years:

“It is difficult to overstate the critical role that Hahnemann University Hospital has in Philadelphia, and particularly the North Philadelphia Community. Hahnemann provides emergency and acute care to a largely low-income population who could not easily be served by providers in other neighborhoods. The location of Hahnemann’s emergency room, in particular, has often meant the difference between life and death for many city residents.

In addition, the Hospital employs over 3,000 people in critically needed, family-sustaining jobs. Most of these employees are city residents who are providers for their families and also act as important links to healthcare information and services for their communities. The loss of these employees in neighborhoods that are already under-served would be just as detrimental to public health as the loss of Hahnemann University Hospital itself.

For these reasons, I urge the American Academic Health System, Drexel University and our state and local lawmakers to continue to work towards a more positive resolution to this fiscal crisis.”

