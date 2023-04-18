Convicted former Philadelphia councilman Bobby Henon reports to federal prison in bribery case

Associated Press

Former Philadelphia City councilman Bobby Henon reported to prison on Monday to serve his 3 1/2 year prison sentence.

Prosecutors said John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty kept Bobby Henon, a union electrician-turned-Philadelphia City Council member, on the payroll to help his union keep a tight grip on construction jobs.

Their convictions follow a lengthy FBI investigation of activities within the chapter of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers that Dougherty leads, but will not mark the end of Dougherty’s legal woes.

Dougherty was convicted of eight counts, including conspiracy and honest services fraud, but acquitted of three honest services fraud counts, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Jurors convicted Henon of nine counts including both charges and federal program bribery, but acquitted him of eight fraud and bribery counts.

Henon didn’t offer any comment as he left; messages were left with attorneys for both defendants.

Federal prosecutors argued that Dougherty kept Henon on the payroll in a $70,000-a-year, no-show job.

“All Henon had to do to keep those benefits flowing to him (was) to use his official duties to please John Dougherty,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Bea Witzleben said, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.