Community College of Philadelphia’s virtual Black History Month Programming continues

Community College of Philadelphia kicked off its annual Black History Month programming under the theme titled “The Message Has Always Been in Our Music” and is exploring the ways in which music has shaped Black culture, identity, and survival.

Programming so far has included a curated reading list and video library, as well as a keynote address from Professor James Small, which explored the musicology of the African diaspora. A candid conversation with Professor Tracey Lewis-Giggetts on her new book, “Black Joy: A Strategy for Resistance, Resilience, and Restoration” will take place February 28.

All events are free and open to the public.

Black History Month Virtual Reading Room

All month long | https://prideportal.ccp.edu/event/7689037

Curated by Community College of Philadelphia’s Library and featuring an array of authors and genres; enjoy this reading list in celebration of Black History Month.

Become a Global Ambassador – Study Abroad

All month long | https://prideportal.ccp.edu/event/7720482

Learn more about the Study Abroad Program and how you can become a Student Global Ambassador.

Spring Garden Records Black History Month Artist Spotlight

All month long | https://prideportal.ccp.edu/event/7712117

Did you know CCP has its own record label? Check out a few of the artists highlighted for Black History Month.

Food for the Soul – Spotlight on Black Businesses in Philadelphia

All month long | https://prideportal.ccp.edu/event/7711962

It’s no secret that Philadelphia is a foodie’s dream come true! With an array of cultures and cuisines, there’s something special for everyone, especially when it comes to celebrating Black History. Check out our curated list of restaurants and Black-owned businesses that we think you should visit this month and beyond.

Black History Month Video Library

All month long | https://prideportal.ccp.edu/event/7689161

As we honor Black History Month, trace back Black music history through this compilation of videos that span across an array of genres.

The Blue Note: From Bebop to Hip-Hop

11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, via Zoom

Dr. Ardencie Hall-Karambe, English and Theater faculty member at the College, will explore how be-bop, the first modern style of jazz, later transformed into hip-hop music through this creative multimedia experience.

https://prideportal.ccp.edu/event/7720449

Black Joy: A Black Woman’s Imperative

3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, via Zoom

During this candid conversation on Black joy, Professor Tracey Lewis-Giggetts will be joined by former Philadelphia poets laureate Yolanda Wisher and Trapeta Mayson to discuss her new book, “Black Joy: A Strategy for Resistance, Resilience, and Restoration.”

https://prideportal.ccp.edu/event/7750928