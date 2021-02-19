Image

9:52 AM / Saturday February 20, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
19 Feb 2021

Community College of Philadelphia to host 22nd Annual Fox Rothschild Law and Society Week

February 19, 2021

Community College of Philadelphia has announced that it will host its 22nd annual Fox Rothschild Law and Society Week from Monday, Feb. 22 to Friday, Feb. 26. Organized by the Fox Rothschild Center for Law and Society, this week-long series of thought-provoking workshops, lectures, trainings and panel discussions is dedicated to facilitating open discussion on a range of important and timely topics to the College community.

All sessions will be held virtually and are free and open to the public, but advance registration is required.  

The week will kick off with an opening session and keynote conversation with Michele Lawrence, the founder and CEO of MicheleSpeaks LLC. As a licensed minister with more than 25 years of banking experience, Lawrence retired in 2017 as area president and senior vice president for Wells Fargo’s Philadelphia retail market.

Lawrence will discuss resiliency and breaking through the corporate and social glass ceilings from the perspective of a Black woman. The conversation will be moderated by Malika Rahman, diversity fellow and visiting lecturer of criminal justice. 

“Following the uprisings shortly after the police-involved death of George Floyd, as well as the insurrection we witnessed at the U.S. Capitol last month, this year’s Law and Society Week provides a much needed and timely analysis of justice at the intersections of race, gender and class,” said Dr. Donald Guy Generals, College president. “With this year’s events taking place virtually, we invite the College community and members of the public to join us as we address the issues plaguing our nation and envision a more just society for all.” 

Topics for this year’s Law and Society Week include: “Gender Inequality in Law Enforcement: Beyond the Badge”; “Domestic Violence, Policing and Mental Health”; “The Toll of Gun Violence”; and “Suspicious Minds: Exploring the Causes and Consequences of Suspicion.” For the past four years, the week has typically ended with a mock oral argument of a past or present U.S. Supreme Court case. 

The organizers of this year’s Law and Society Week hope that attendees leave each session with a more holistic understanding of the issues, as well as the role they can play in solving many of them. 

“Each year, our team puts together the College’s Law and Society Week for the enrichment and enjoyment of our College family and the local communities,” said Billy Love, J.D., who serves as the co-director for the Fox Rothschild Center for Law and Society. “However, with the unprecedented set of events that took place following the COVID-19 pandemic, we not only moved the series virtual, but were intentional on creating workshops and panels that aim to address the problems we have witnessed over the past few months. In line with the mission of our center, we are confident that this year’s Law and Society Week will stimulate innovation and strengthen connections throughout the larger community.” 

Image

More information about the College’s 2021 Law and Society Week, including the full schedule and registration links, can be found online at: https://www.ccp.edu/about-us/centers-excellence/fox-rothschild-center-law-and-society/law-and-society-week.

