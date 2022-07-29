Community College of Philadelphia receives Gateway to College Graduation Achievement Award

Community College of Philadelphia has announced that its Gateway to College program has received a Graduation Achievement Award from Achieving the Dream (ATD). Gateway to College is an early college program to reengage young people with their education and launch postsecondary careers while completing high school diplomas.

The Graduation Achievement Award recognizes positive outcomes for students participating in the Gateway program at the College. The award is presented to participating institutions that have exceeded the graduation benchmark established by the Gateway to College network.

“I am extremely proud of the amazing accomplishments of the staff and students in our Gateway to College program,” said Dr. David E. Thomas, College vice president of strategic initiatives and community engagement. “Gateway is one of the only dual enrollment programs for opportunity youth in the City of Philadelphia and we are proud to give so many students a second chance at completing high school while earning college credits towards a postsecondary credential. Our aim is to provide an optimal student experience and improved graduation outcomes.”

“The recognition by our partners at Achieving the Dream is just one example of how we go about ensuring success for all our students,” he said.

Founded in 2000, Gateway to College is an early college program model supported by Achieving the Dream that facilitates sustainable, revenue-sharing partnerships between local colleges and school districts. Gateway programs are a second chance for students who have been disconnected from education or who might not otherwise be college-bound.

The College has offered the Gateway to College program since 2006 and has served more than 2,000 students since its inception. The College’s Gateway program boasts one of the highest graduation rates of similar programs in the nation. Additionally, the Gateway program provides students with more than academic support.

Students receive holistic support including mentorship, internship opportunities, and connections to on-campus resources.

“The recipients of this year’s Gateway to College awards are committing to student success during a time when supporting disconnected learners has never been more important,” said Dr. Karen A. Stout, president and CEO of Achieving the Dream.

“Gateway to College aims to provide young students who might not otherwise have been on track for college with [the] support that leads to postsecondary credentials and life-sustaining careers.

Each college receiving a 2022 award has done incredible work to widen those pathways and expose young people in their community to vital opportunities in higher education.”

Students in the Gateway to College program achieve success in this second-chance program because of the personalized support that they receive from program staff.

The College’s commitment to student success and the support that the program’s coaches provide to students were crucial to their persistence during the past two years.

Collectively, the Gateway network has seen graduation rates for participating students increase by four percentage points over the previous year.