Community College of Philadelphia receives $3 million Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program Grant

Community College of Philadelphia recently announced that it has received a $3 million Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant to make significant renovations and improvements to three buildings on the College’s main campus: the Winnet Student Life Building, the Athletics Center, and the historic Mint Building.

The RACP is a commonwealth-funded grant program that supports critical expansion projects, providing opportunities for additional employment training, job creation and community services.

Out of more than 500 applicants from across the commonwealth requesting over $1.7 billion in funding, the College was one of 268 projects awarded for the first round of 2021. The College was also one of 73 grant awardees in the city of Philadelphia.

“The College is extremely grateful to Gov. Tom Wolf for approving our RACP grant request to make much needed improvements to three of our most utilized buildings on campus,” said college President Dr. Donald Guy Generals. “In addition to the continued support of Gov. Wolf, this grant would not be possible without the support of Sens. Nikil Saval, Christine Tartaglione, Sharif Street, and Vincent Hughes, as well as the entire Philadelphia House delegation. With this funding, we will be able to better serve our students and our community.”

One of the major benefits of the RACP grant will allow the College to create a new Student Services Center in the Winnet Student Life Building to house the College’s Single Stop program. Single Stop provides free assistance to students, addresses barriers to their education, and connects them with essential resources such as food, health insurance, free tax preparation, legal aid, financial education, childcare, utility assistance, cash, and other subsidies.

The new 3,000 square foot Student Services Center will include four walled offices, one open reception area, one multipurpose room, and two gender-non-specific bathrooms.

Improvements to the historic Mint Building will include the installation of exterior lighting and the replacement of atrium skylights. Renovations to the College’s Athletics Center will include upgrades addressing structural issues with the roof, gym floor, locker rooms, bleachers, scoreboards, and to ensure ADA compliance.

These projects are anticipated to create a total of 77 construction jobs.