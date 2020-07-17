Image

17 Jul 2020

Community College of Philadelphia hosts virtual President’s Awards ceremony honoring outstanding employees

On Tuesday, July 14, Community College of Philadelphia President Dr. Donald Guy Generals hosted the annual President’s Awards ceremony virtually via Zoom. 

The ceremony celebrates the outstanding work of the College’s employees throughout the year, projects and service completed by individuals and their impact on the College, students and community, and includes a special acknowledgement of faculty promotions. Nominations for the President’s Awards are submitted in advance by peers and colleagues at the College. 

“Though we currently find ourselves in a unique situation, we still want to acknowledge the incredible work our faculty and staff have done throughout the year to support our students,” Generals said. “They have demonstrated a strong commitment to student success and to the mission of the College, especially during a difficult time. We look forward to all that our award winners and our entire staff will achieve as we soon begin the 2020-2021 academic year.” 

The winners of the President’s Awards are as follows: 

President’s Award for Diversity Rainah Chambliss – Administrative Associate, Workforce and Economic Innovation 

President’s Award for Civility & Collegiality Ida Swindle-Jewell – Office Administrative Associate, Office of Student Engagement/Center for Student Leadership Development 

Richard Kopp – Dean of Students, Office of Student Engagement 

Natalie Fein – Counseling Center 

President’s Awards for Service to the College Michael Miles – Community Engagement Specialist, Institute for Community Engagement and Civic Leadership 

Dr. Mary Anne Celenza – Dean, Math, Science and Health Careers 

Bianca Cummings – Manager, Enrollment Management Support 

President’s Award for Fostering Student Success Genesis Muse – Associate Director, Office of Financial Aid 

John Joyce – Associate Professor, English Department 

The Meditation Group – a team of employees from the Counseling Center (Catherine McCrane, Maureen Rush-Bogutz, Valerie Dorn, Michael Remshard) 

Innovation of the Year Award – Grady’s Community Garden Jenavia Weaver – Director of Student Engagement, Academic and Student Success Division, Center for Student Leadership Development 

Lindback Award Winner Dr. Debonair Oates-Primus, Assistant Professor, English 

Faculty promotions were also announced at the event. 

