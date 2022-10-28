Community College of Philadelphia establishes day of service on Election Day, Nov. 8 

Community College of Philadelphia has announced that Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, will be a day of service for faculty, staff, and students. This marks the third consecutive year the College will be closed on Election Day to allow for students, faculty, and staff to fully participate in the electoral process.

“With the full support of our Board of Trustees, I am pleased to announce that Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, will be a day of service for the College,” said College President Dr. Donald “Guy” Generals. “Elections are the cornerstone of our democracy and the only way to preserve it is by making voting as stress-free as possible. We hope that each member of our community will use this day to encourage those close to them to fulfill their civic duty.”

In 2018, the College launched #CCPVotes, a multi-year civic-engagement initiative designed to engage Community College of Philadelphia students in the electoral process. In partnership with the College’s Institute for Community Engagement and Civic Leadership, #CCPVotes offers voter education programming each election cycle.

According to a 2022 report released by the National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement (NSLVE), in 2018, 40% of voting-eligible students at the College voted in the General Election in comparison to the national average of 35% for other public associate degree-granting institutions.

In 2020, 70% of voting-eligible students at the College registered to vote and nearly 80 percent of those students who registered voted in the General Election. The overall voting rate of College students during this election – sitting at 56% – was equal to the national average of similar institutions.

“We are proud to see that over the years, our students are becoming more engaged in the electoral process,” Generals said. “The work being done by #CCPVotes on campus, and across the city, is impactful in demonstrating how convenient, and important, it is to vote. As we continue our efforts, we look forward to expanding the number of voters on campus even further.” Additional information on #CCPVotes, including past programming, can be found online at: www.ccp.edu.