Community College of Philadelphia, City of Philadelphia expand eligibility for Octavius Catto Scholarship 

ABOVE PHOTO: Octavius Catto statue (Photo by Bill Z. Foster)

Community College of Philadelphia and the City of Philadelphia have expanded the eligibility criteria to accept more Philadelphia residents into the Octavius Catto Scholarship.

The changes will allow more students to enroll including those who have completed some college credits previously.

The Octavius Catto Scholarship helps make community college more accessible to Philadelphians by providing last-dollar funding to cover the cost of tuition, as well as support to cover the cost of books, enhanced academic success and career coaching, academic advising, and connections to resources like housing assistance and childcare.

Effective immediately, the following Philadelphia residents are now eligible for the Catto Scholarship:

• Students transferring from another institution who have earned up to 30 credits

• Returning Community College of Philadelphia students who have not been registered for classes for at least 12 months and meet all other eligibility requirements

• Students who have graduated from a high school outside of the City of Philadelphia

“Community College of Philadelphia is proud of our continued work alongside the City of Philadelphia in ensuring that every Philadelphian has equitable access to a high-quality post-secondary education,” said College President Dr. Donald “Guy” Generals. “There are countless individuals living in the city with the same goal: improving their way of life, not only for themselves, but for their families as well.

We are excited to continue working with the City of Philadelphia in finding new and innovative ways to expand eligibility for the Catto Scholarship and ensure that even more students can attend college debt-free and worry-free.”

On Jan. 21, 2021, the College, along with Mayor Jim Kenney, welcomed the first cohort of Octavius Catto Scholars during a virtual meet-and-greet. Since then, the College has welcomed more than 500 scholars into the program.

“I am excited that the Catto Scholarship — and its financial and wraparound supports — will be available to more Philadelphians,” Kenney said.

“Community College of Philadelphia is essential to our city’s economic recovery and by providing more residents with free post-secondary education, we can bring new opportunities and raise thousands of Philadelphians out of poverty.”

To be eligible for the Octavius Catto Scholarship, College individuals must:

• Have a high school diploma, Commonwealth Diploma or GED

• Attend Community College of Philadelphia full time (12+ credits per term)

• Have been a Philadelphia resident for at least 12 months

• Complete the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) each year and document an Expected Family Contribution (EFC) of $8,000 or less

• Enter college-ready or one level below college-ready in English and/or Math

On Feb. 22, the College celebrated Idris Washington, class of 2021 and the first Catto Scholar to graduate.

The Catto Scholarship will soon be accepting students into the fall 2022 cohort. Student success stories on how impactful the scholarship has been can be found online.

Undocumented students are eligible to apply and can learn more by emailing: [email protected]

Additional information on the Octavius Catto Scholarship can be found at: ccp.edu/catto.