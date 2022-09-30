Committee of Seventy issues list of general election info and resources

With the November 8 general election fast approaching, please keep in mind the following information and resources:

IMPORTANT DEADLINES:

October 24: Deadline for eligible voters to register or update their registration. We strongly encourage the use of the state’s online voter registration application at: www.pavoterservices.pa.gov.

November 1 at 5 p.m.: Deadline for registered voters to request an absentee or mail-in ballot at: www.vote.pa.gov/Voting-in-PA/Pages/Mail-and-Absentee-Ballot.aspx.

November 8 at 8 p.m.: All absentee and mail-in ballots must be returned to the county election by 8 pm. Postmarks are not honored. Polls will also be open on Nov. 8 across the state from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Visit the city’s new election website — www.vote.phila.gov — for further information about deadlines and voting procedures (e.g., polling place and ballot drop-off locations, language access services, voter ID for first-time voters).

POLL WORKERS AND

INTERPRETERS NEEDED

Philadelphia is always in need of volunteers to help staff polling places and provide interpretation services on Election Day. Note: The base pay for city poll workers was recently increased to $200 with a $50 bonus for attending training. Bilingual interpreters are paid $180 for their services on Election Day. Poll workers who also serve as interpreters can earn a maximum of $295.

Seventy and the League of Women Voters have partnered on an initiative to provide supplemental information and resources for poll workers. Individuals interested in learning more about serving as a poll worker can sign up for information sessions at: https://seventy.org/become-a-poll-worker.

WEVOTE VOTER INFORMATION

If your organization would be interested in nonpartisan voting information for your employees, constituents or stakeholders, please consider becoming a WeVote partner. Our team would be happy to provide tools and resources to support your organization in preparing for the upcoming election.

As a reminder, nonprofits including 501c3 are allowed to do unlimited nonpartisan voter registration, education, and get-out-the-vote activities. For more info, contact: [email protected].