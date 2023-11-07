Commissioner Omar Sabir, O.V Catto Taskforce announce landmark voting rights changes in the First Judicial District of Pennsylvania  

Philadelphia, PA– On Monday, November 6, 2023, at . Vice-Chairman City Commissioner Omar Sabir, and the Octavious Catto taskforce hosted a press event at City Hall announcing the landmark voting rights changes in the First Judicial District of Pennsylvania.

Commissioner Sabir was joined by community leaders, elected officials and the Octavius V. Catto taskforce partners such as NAACP, League of Women Voters, Committee of Seventy, Black Voters Matter, Issue One etc.

The O.V. Catto taskforce ensures:

Increased voter turnout in disadvantaged communities

Ensure vote by mail accessibility across the city of Philadelphia.

Minimize voter confusion and disinformation.

Over 300,000 citizens have criminal records in Philadelphia County. Commissioner Omar Sabir, in partnership with the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania and the Administrative Judge of the First Judicial District, have collaborated to make Philadelphia the first county in the state of Pennsylvania to include voting rights in guilty plea colloquies.

“This is an important and significant step toward ensuring that every eligible voter in Philadelphia County has the proper knowledge about their voting rights.” said Commissioner Sabir.

As result of this historic change, defendants will be advised, in writing, of their voting rights when completing a guilty-plea colloquy in the First Judicial District (Philadelphia County). This new measure is designed to increase voter engagement and close information gaps that historically have led to voter disenfranchisement and apathy amongst voters. In the State of Pennsylvania, individuals with a felony conviction are eligible to vote.