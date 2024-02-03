Coded by Kids appoints Danae Mobley as its new CEO

ABOVE PHOTO: Coded by Kids new CEO Danae Mobley

(Photo/CBK)

Coded by Kids (CBK), a leading nonprofit dedicated to increasing equity in tech and innovation, has announced a significant update to its executive team. Since its start in 2014, Coded by Kids has experienced tremendous growth – scaling from one program at a recreation center to working with over 2,000 students across the Philadelphia region. The organization’s focus spans from its core educational programming (including advanced courses and internships in tech and entrepreneurship) to system-level initiatives like 1Philadelphia that demonstrate CBK’s commitment to making Philadelphia a capital of equitable tech and innovation. To continue this impactful work, Coded by Kids is pleased to announce the appointment of Danae Mobley as its new CEO.

Isaac Ewell, chairman of the Coded by Kids Board, said Mobley is “a driving force of innovation and positive change. She will undoubtedly strengthen Coded by Kids and is committed to fostering an environment where young talents flourish and our mission thrives.”

Mobley previously served the organization as its chief operating officer and chief marketing officer. She began her career as an educator, with experience spanning all the way from elementary school to graduate school, where she served as a lecturer at the University of Pennsylvania Weitzman School of Design. Danae utilizes her expertise as an urban planner to inform the organization’s approach to community building and connection to the city at-large.

“I am truly honored and excited to step into the role of CEO for an organization that I’ve watched grow and evolve,” Mobley said. “The foundation of this organization was built on strong vision and an unmatched belief in the potential of our young people. I can’t wait to keep pushing boundaries and building an atmosphere of excellence for all underrepresented people looking to explore tech and innovation.”

Mobley holds a bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University and a master’s degree in Community and Regional Planning with a concentration in Urban Design from the University of Pennsylvania. She also serves on the board of trustees for Independence Charter School in Center City Philadelphia.

