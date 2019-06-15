Image

10:11 PM / Friday June 14, 2019

Visit Dorchester
14 Jun 2019

Class 195 celebrates graduation after months of training

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
June 14, 2019 Category: Local Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Firefighters in dress uniforms pose for formal class portrait

By Kathy Matheson 

PHILA.GOV

Philadelphia’s newest firefighters were sworn in last Thursday at a joyous graduation ceremony filled with friends and family.

The event held at Community College of Philadelphia marked the end of months of rigorous training for the members of Class 195 — and the beginning of their lives in public service. Fire Commissioner Adam K. Thiel promised they would have challenging, but rewarding, careers.

Image

“These cadets have committed to risking life and limb for folks we don’t even know,” Thiel said. “How many organizations can you call where … they will truly risk their lives for yours? I can’t think of many. And that is a sacred duty.”

The 62 cadets entered the Philadelphia Fire Academy in October 2018 and received training in fire suppression, hazardous materials awareness, and fire- and life-safety education. They also became certified as emergency medical technicians (EMTs), qualifying them to provide basic emergency medical care.

Class spokesman Matthew Cohen said members of the 1-9-5 came from different backgrounds and took a while to bond as colleagues.

“We all went from being individuals, to becoming a team, and now — here in front of you today — as a family,” Cohen said. “When the pressure was on, we showed up. … I feel that we are more than prepared to hit the field.”

One graduating cadet was unable to attend because he is on a military deployment to Africa. He sent his classmates a video message that was played at the ceremony.

Deputy Chief Girten Allerton, who heads the Fire Academy, wished the cadets well with a traditional phrase firefighters use when leaving each other’s company: “Be safe out there.”

“‘Be safe out there’ is a quiet, friendly reminder to stay vigilant, keep your eyes open, and not let your guard down,” Allerton said. ” ‘Be safe out there’ is a hope your awareness will protect you. So Class 195: Good luck in your new careers — and be safe out there.”

Want to become a Philadelphia firefighter? Apply by July 26! Go to: https://phila.peopleadmin.com/postings/59942.

Related Posts

SUN Exclusive Interview: Philadelphia Fire Department is hiring firefighters, apply by Sep. 2 City of Philadelphia launches graduation coaches campaign School District Superintendent Arlene Ackerman celebrates graduation at city’s top alternative schools
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Fans of Wendy Williams were shocked to see her hanging out with Kim Kardashian

June 14, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Wendy Williams  (Photo: FashionStock.com / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony It is...

Seniors

Four key decisions to help memorialize a loved one

June 14, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email FAMILY FEATURES Despite the certainty of death, many Americans delay dealing with the...

Color Of Money

Deck ideas: Cost-effective ways to add beauty and value to your outdoor space

June 14, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT When it comes to home improvements, few projects add as much function...

Food And Beverage

Three ideas to freshen up your favorite summer treats

June 7, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Dragon Fruit BPT Summertime brings lots of picnics, barbecues and pool...

Oasis

Deacon Tiller ordained to the Transitional Diaconate in the Episcopal Diocese of Pennsylvania

June 14, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Deacon Darrell Lamont Tiller (l) stands with The Very Reverend Canon...

Stateside

Publisher drops Central Park Five prosecutor Linda Fairstein

June 14, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Linda Fairstein (Photo: cyvanceforda – ‘Women for Vance’ Breakfast) By Hillel...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff