Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week- Clark’s Tire

Kenneth Clark is the second generation proprietor of Clark’s Tires, located at 6428 Beechwood Street, Philadelphia, PA 19138.

His father started the business in 1973.

They provide new and used tires both wholesale and retail, roadside service, and do rim repair.

Clark’s features brand name tires of all types.

For hours and other services, call 215.908.8100.

