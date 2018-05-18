Image

8:25 AM / Thursday May 30, 2019

Visit Dorchester
18 May 2018

Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week- Clark’s Tire

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
May 18, 2018 Category: Local Posted by:

Kenneth Clark is the second generation proprietor of Clark’s Tires, located at 6428 Beechwood Street, Philadelphia, PA 19138. 

His father started the business in 1973. 

They provide new and used tires both wholesale and retail, roadside service, and do rim repair. 

Clark’s features brand name tires of all types. 

For hours and other services, call 215.908.8100. 

For your news and highlights of other iBuyBlack businesses, subscribe to the Philadelphia Sunday SUN​​ today​​ at www.philasun.com​.

Image

To support other Black owned businesses, log onto www.ibuyblack.org.  Gary Shepherd is President/CEO and founder of 3rd Floor Media,  A Division of Gary Shepherd Enterprises LLC.

Contact www.3fm.fm to find out more about advertising your business in the Philadelphia Sunday SUN​​, on radio, TV, billboards and more.

This highlight is not an endorsement of the businesses featured. It is for informational purposes only.

Related Posts

Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week- 410 Specialties Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week- J.A.M.M. Tours Gary Shepherd’s “Buy Black” highlight of the week- Snapdragon Flowers
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Following accusations of sexual misconduct, Jason Mitchell is being dropped from projects

May 24, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Jason Mitchell (Photo: DFree / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony Following accusations...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Adaptive gardening: Tips and tools for older gardeners

May 17, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Dear Savvy Senior, Can you recommend some good tools and tips for senior...

Color Of Money

Evans to hold free Federal Services and Jobs Fair on June 8

May 24, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Congressman Dwight Evans (D-3rd Dist.) will hold a free Federal Services and Jobs...

Food And Beverage

Keep Cool on the Grill

May 24, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Refreshing dairy-infused dishes for warm days FAMILY FEATURES Keep your kitchen cool and...

Oasis

Bright Hope Baptist Church celebrates first pastoral anniversary of Rev. Dr. Darron D. McKinney

May 24, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Rev. Dr. Darron D. McKinney, Sr.  (Photo credit: Kala J.) On...

Stateside

Nation’s racial wealth gap worsens with federal tax cuts: Black families have a dime for every dollar held by White families

May 23, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email By Charlene Crowell TRICEEDNEYWIRE.COM If you’re like me, every time you hear a...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff