City partners with Temple University to offer college credit to lifeguards working at public pools this summer

Philadelphia Parks & Recreation (PPR) Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell has announced an innovative partnership between PPR and Temple University’s College of Public Health to encourage more lifeguards to work at North Philly public pools. The partnership will allow current Temple students to earn three university credit hours by becoming certified and working as a City lifeguard this summer.

The new program is a collaboration between PPR and Temple University’s Kinesiology Physical Activity Program (KPAP). The KPAP currently offers over 90 sections of various physical activity classes to nearly 2000 students each year. Students, faculty and staff from across Temple may enroll in any of these classes to enhance their own physical activity, and to explore human movement and its impact on personal health, society and lifelong physical activity.

Six public pools are located within a mile of Temple’s main campus, giving students an incredible opportunity to earn valuable work experience in the North Philly community, while earning college credit. Dendy, Amos, C.B. Moore, Hank Gathers, and M.L. King Rec Center Pools all serve the North Philly community and are actively recruiting lifeguards for summer 2023.

Free lifeguard training is available seven days a week at five locations across the city:

Roxborough YMCA

7201 Ridge Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19128

Fridays from 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Samuel Recreation Center

3539 Gaul St.

Philadelphia, PA, 19134

Mondays through Fridays from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Saturdays from 1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln High School

3201 Ryan Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19136

Mondays through Fridays from 4:00-8:30 p.m.

Friends Select School

17th & Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Saturdays and Sundays from 12:30-4:30 p.m.

St. Joseph’s Preparatory School

1733 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:00-8:00 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

“This first-of-its-kind partnership provides a unique opportunity to Temple students to explore the field of kinesiology while lifeguarding with the City,” said Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell. “Our lifeguards are crucial to providing City residents the safe, fun summer they deserve.”

“Lifeguards are certified first responders whose training requires them to acquire a detailed knowledge of life saving heart health,” said Jack V. Sears, PhD, program director of Temple University’s Kinesiology Physical Activity Program (KPAP).

“Parks & Rec offers this incredible Red Cross certification to our students, and in return we are able to help staff the City’s free public pools – a true win-win for Temple and its neighbors in the surrounding community.”

The first step for candidates interested in becoming lifeguards is to brush up on swimming skills, and prepare for the lifeguard screening test. Potential lifeguards can sign up for the screening test at: Bit.ly/PPRSwimTraining.

All potential lifeguards must pass the Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Lifeguard Screening Test. To pass the test you must:

• Swim 300 yards non-stop (12 laps of freestyle or breaststroke). This is not a timed swim, but you must continuously swim the 12 lengths and not stop or you will need to start over.

• Tread water for two minutes using only your legs without your hands.

• Retrieve a 10-pound brick from a deep well. Return to the surface and swim 20 yards back to the starting point with the brick, using only your legs. The brick must be held out of the water with both hands. You must complete this task within one minute and 40 seconds.

“Our City lifeguards are highly-skilled, and highly-trained first-responders,” said Water Safety Instructor Will Coleman.

“I’m thrilled that this program is being offered to Temple students, and I’m looking forward to seeing them on the pool deck this summer.”

Candidates interested in working as lifeguards this summer were encouraged to enroll in a lifeguard training course by June 1.

To learn more and apply, visit: www.phila.gov/lifeguards.