City Officials release statement on death of sanitation employee for the Streets Department, Ikeem Johnson

Mayor Jim Kenney, Managing Director Tumar Alexander, and Streets Department Commissioner Carlton Williams issued the following statements on the death of Sanitation employee Ikeem Johnson last Friday.

Mayor Kenney:

“This is a hard day for our City’s workforce. I join all of our City employees in mourning the loss of one of our own. This heinous act of violence is an unspeakable tragedy, and it is especially disheartening when violence impacts members of our own City workforce.

“I extend my deepest sympathies to those who knew and loved Ikeem Johnson. Today, we lost a dedicated City employee, a sanitation worker for the Streets Department who was simply doing his job and serving our city. A family is now devastated, colleagues are left to mourn this terrible loss, and our community once again must cope with this senseless tragedy. To all of our City colleagues hurting today, we share your pain. Please know that support is available for you.

“The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating this incident to ensure the people who are responsible are brought to justice. And while this incident’s investigation is in its early stages, at this time it is not believed that this was a random act.

“We need the public’s help to bring these criminals to justice. I urge anyone with information about this despicable incident, and any other crimes, to report it anonymously to 215-686-TIPS so we can hold those responsible accountable for their actions. In partnership with all of our local and federal law enforcement agencies, we continue to work relentlessly to create safer communities. There are too many guns on our streets, with devastating consequences.”

Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams:

“This morning, Ikeem Johnson, a hard working member of our City Sanitation team was killed while serving his community, doing his sanitation run on Tudor Street in the Northeast. Our colleague came to work each day to do his job and keep our city clean. On behalf of the entire Streets Department, we send our deepest condolences to his family and friends. We also ask that you keep those that were working alongside him in your thoughts and prayers.

“Streets Department staff work tirelessly every day to keep our streets clean and safe. Despite immense and unprecedented challenges during the pandemic, our sanitation employees have done a tremendous job in leading that charge daily whether during trash and recycling collections or clearing debris from illegal dumpsites.

“It is heartbreaking that a dedicated public servant is now a victim of yet another senseless act of violence. We will ensure that all Street Department employees have access to resources and the support they need and will continue to work closely with Police as the investigation of this horrendous incident unfolds.”

Managing Director Tumar Alexander:

“I’m devastated by the loss of a hard working member of the City’s Sanitation team earlier this morning. Our workers, public servants who signed up to serve our great city, deserve to feel safe, especially while doing their job. The circumstances of this loss are unimaginable and my prayers are with the family and loved ones of Ikeem Johnson.

“Please help us identify and locate the perpetrator: Anyone with information about this horrific crime should report it anonymously to 215-686-TIPS. The City continues to offer a standing cash reward of up to $20,000 for essential information leading to the arrest and conviction of any person or people for a homicide that occurs in the City of Philadelphia, and we are grateful that the City also offers an additional $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators of anyone who fires a gun causing injuries to others within 500 feet of a school, recreation center, or library in Philadelphia.”