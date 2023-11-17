City of Philadelphia, bus carriers announce terminal relocation

PHILADELPHIA – The City of Philadelphia and multiple intercity bus transportation providers have announced the relocation of the current curbside station at 6th and Market Streets to a new location at the corner of Spring Garden Street and Christopher Columbus Boulevard, effective Thursday, November 16, 2023.

The relocated bus carriers include: FlixBus, Greyhound, Coach USA/MegaBus, and Peter Pan. A full description of activities and a map of the new location are available on the Intercity Bus Loading & Drop-Off Relocation page at: www.phila.gov/documents/intercity-bus-loading-drop-off-relocation.

This page will continue to be updated with further information. In the coming days, signage will be installed at the 6th and Market location to inform passengers of the changes.

“The volume and nature of complaints leave the situation at 6th and Market Streets completely untenable,” said Mike Carroll, deputy managing director for the Office of Transportation, Infrastructure, and Sustainability (OTIS). “The Kenney administration is concerned in particular about the nearby concentration of important Federal entities, their employees, and persons engaged in critical activities.

For that reason, the City made a firm commitment to relocate the intercity bus operations off of the 600 block of Market Street this fall. Efforts are underway to find an off-street location but require more time, and an interim change in location is needed urgently.”

The City believes the move will address both passenger concerns as well as congestion issues for SEPTA bus routes and normal daily traffic on Market Street. With the annual increase in travel during the holiday season, this relocation was necessary to alleviate increased congestion on the Market Street corridor. The new station is expected to serve as a temporary relocation through the first quarter of 2024.

This new location will place passenger loading on Spring Garden Street, making use of several segments of curb:

Peter Pan, FlixBus, and Greyhound will operate on the south curb of Spring Garden Street on either side of Front Street.

Megabus will operate on Spring Garden Street on the north Curb under the I-95 viaduct adjacent to the Spring Garden Station exit for the Market Frankford Line station.

Additionally, existing parking may be cleared along Noble Street between Front Street and Christopher Columbus Boulevard to allow for additional bus loading space.

The bike lane on the eastbound side of Spring Garden will be detoured to accommodate all road users. Customers are advised to contact their carriers for more information.

The City is coordinating with bus carriers to explore customer service space, including ticketing in the immediate vicinity of these loading areas. The City will issue a separate statement to provide an update on this work as details are finalized. All updates will be added to the Intercity Bus Loading & Drop-Off Relocation page.

The segment of Spring Garden Street between 2nd Street and Christopher Columbus Boulevard includes multiple transit connections including SEPTA Market-Frankford Line’s Spring Garden station and bus stops for Route 43 (east-west on Spring Garden Street), Route 25 (north-south on Columbus Boulevard), Route 57 (north-south on 3rd/4th Streets), and Route 5 (north-south on 2nd/3rd Streets).

The City of Philadelphia encourages all potential and returning passengers to check their bus carrier’s website for further information:

Coach USA/MegaBus (https://us.megabus.com/)

FlixBus (www.flixbus.com/bus/philadelphia-pa)

Greyhound (www.greyhound.com/bus/philadelphia-pa/philadelphia)

Peter Pan (https://peterpanbus.com/locations/pennsylvania/philadelphia)