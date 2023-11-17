Image

1:48 AM / Saturday November 18, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
17 Nov 2023

City of Philadelphia, bus carriers announce terminal relocation

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 17, 2023 Category: Local Posted by:

PHILADELPHIA – The City of Philadelphia and multiple intercity bus transportation providers have announced the relocation of the current curbside station at 6th and Market Streets to a new location at the corner of Spring Garden Street and Christopher Columbus Boulevard, effective Thursday, November 16, 2023.

The relocated bus carriers include: FlixBus, Greyhound, Coach USA/MegaBus, and Peter Pan. A full description of activities and a map of the new location are available on the Intercity Bus Loading & Drop-Off Relocation page at: www.phila.gov/documents/intercity-bus-loading-drop-off-relocation.

This page will continue to be updated with further information. In the coming days, signage will be installed at the 6th and Market location to inform passengers of the changes.

“The volume and nature of complaints leave the situation at 6th and Market Streets completely untenable,” said Mike Carroll, deputy managing director for the Office of Transportation, Infrastructure, and Sustainability (OTIS). “The Kenney administration is concerned in particular about the nearby concentration of important Federal entities, their employees, and persons engaged in critical activities. 

For that reason, the City made a firm commitment  to relocate the intercity bus operations off of the 600 block of Market Street this fall. Efforts are underway to find an off-street location but require more time, and an interim change in location is needed urgently.”

The City believes the move will address both passenger concerns as well as congestion issues for SEPTA bus routes and normal daily traffic on Market Street. With the annual increase in travel during the holiday season, this relocation was necessary to alleviate increased congestion on the Market Street corridor. The new station is expected to serve as a temporary relocation through the first quarter of 2024.

This new location will place passenger loading on Spring Garden Street, making use of several segments of curb:

Peter Pan, FlixBus, and Greyhound will operate on the south curb of Spring Garden Street on either side of Front Street.

Megabus will operate on Spring Garden Street on the north Curb under the I-95 viaduct adjacent to the Spring Garden Station exit for the Market Frankford Line station.

Additionally, existing parking may be cleared along Noble Street between Front Street and Christopher Columbus Boulevard to allow for additional bus loading space.

 The bike lane on the eastbound side of Spring Garden will be detoured to accommodate all road users. Customers are advised to contact their carriers for more information.

The City is coordinating with bus carriers to explore customer service space, including ticketing in the immediate vicinity of these loading areas. The City will issue a separate statement to provide an update on this work as details are finalized. All updates will be added to the Intercity Bus Loading & Drop-Off Relocation page.

The segment of Spring Garden Street between 2nd Street and Christopher Columbus Boulevard includes multiple transit connections including SEPTA Market-Frankford Line’s Spring Garden station and bus stops for Route 43 (east-west on Spring Garden Street), Route 25 (north-south on Columbus Boulevard), Route 57 (north-south on 3rd/4th Streets), and Route 5 (north-south on 2nd/3rd Streets).

The City of Philadelphia encourages all potential and returning passengers to check their bus carrier’s website for further information:

Coach USA/MegaBus (https://us.megabus.com/)

FlixBus (www.flixbus.com/bus/philadelphia-pa)

Greyhound (www.greyhound.com/bus/philadelphia-pa/philadelphia)

Peter Pan (https://peterpanbus.com/locations/pennsylvania/philadelphia)

Related Posts

Septa introduces Direct Bus Service from Frankford terminal to Neshaminy Mall Affordable travels–Megabus offering service from Philadelphia to Virginia Beach Evans, Scanlon announce $9.8 million federal grant for 2 new SEPTA bus centers in South Philadelphia
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Categories

Recent News

Health

Let’s debunk six myths about the flu shot

November 17, 2023

Tweet Email BPT The seasons are changing and with winter comes, unfortunately, the flu. The Centers for...

Technology

Looking to pursue a career in a growing field? Why cybersecurity should top your list

October 13, 2023

Tweet Email BPT Whether you’re in school, just graduating, or seeking a career change, your best bet...

Entertainment

Big Brother Big Sisters Independence Fashion Touchdown 2023

November 17, 2023

Tweet Email ABOVE PHOTO: EAGLES’ CORNERBACK DARIUS SLAY models the latest mens’ fashion at this year’s Big...

Sports

Good to the Last Shot

November 17, 2023

Tweet Email After spending time in the Shadow Of The Beard, Tyrese Maxey is starting to find...

Fur Babies Rule!

Five ways to support dogs’ health as they age

November 3, 2023

Tweet Email FAMILY FEATURES While you may look at your dogs and see the same little puppies...

Seniors

Seniors: When you exercise your body, you can boost brain health, too

November 10, 2023

Tweet Email BPT Physical fitness is important as you age, improving strength, flexibility and balance. Research shows...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff