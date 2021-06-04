Image

10:01 PM / Friday June 4, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
4 Jun 2021

City drops most Safer-at-Home restrictions on June 2

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
June 4, 2021 Category: Local Posted by:

In response to the lowest number of new cases since late September 2020 and positive rates below 3%, the City lifted virtually all Safer-at-Home restrictions, including density limits, maximum capacity limits, distancing rules, etc. on Wednesday, June 2.

The indoor mask mandate and 11 p.m. last call for dining order will continue to be enforced until the Health Department reviews the state of the pandemic and may drop those restrictions on Friday, June 11.

Image

It was previously announced that the City would lift restrictions on Friday, June 11, but the continued low rates prompted the change in plans.

Learn more about these changes at: www.phila.gov/2021-05-11-fully-reopening-philadelphia-our-plan-for-relaxing-covid-19-restrictions.

Related Posts

City of Philadelphia issues Stay at Home Order effective Mar. 23 at 8 a.m–Clarifies restrictions on business activity Trump-appointed judge rules Pennsylvania’s pandemic restrictions unconstitutional Fully reopening Philadelphia: Our plan for relaxing COVID-19 restrictions
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Diaspora

Tennessee State University offers coding classes in Africa

June 4, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Tennessee State University President Glenda Glover smiles during a press conference...

Education

Wilberforce University cancels debt for 2020, 2021 grads

June 4, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Wilberforce University President Elfred Anthony Pinkard, Ed.D.  (Photo/wilberforce.edu) By Adelle M....

Entertainment

Tulsa massacre documentaries offer deep dive into tragedy

June 3, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: FILE – An image of devastation from the Tulsa Race Massacre...

Go With The-Flo

Megan Thee Stallion and her boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, made their red carpet debut at the iHeart Media Awards in Los Angeles

June 3, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Megan Thee Stalion (Photo: lev radin / Shutterstock) By Florence Anthony...

Technology

EXPLAINER: Why ransomware is so dangerous and hard to stop

June 4, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Washington Metropolitan Police Department chief Robert Contee speaks during a news...

Food And Beverage

What’s Cookin’? Crispy Baked Tostones w/ Spicy Vegan Garlic Atol

June 3, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email Tweet Share Pin Email Related Posts What’s Cookin’: Red beans with vegan ground...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff