City drops most Safer-at-Home restrictions on June 2

In response to the lowest number of new cases since late September 2020 and positive rates below 3%, the City lifted virtually all Safer-at-Home restrictions, including density limits, maximum capacity limits, distancing rules, etc. on Wednesday, June 2.

The indoor mask mandate and 11 p.m. last call for dining order will continue to be enforced until the Health Department reviews the state of the pandemic and may drop those restrictions on Friday, June 11.

It was previously announced that the City would lift restrictions on Friday, June 11, but the continued low rates prompted the change in plans.

Learn more about these changes at: www.phila.gov/2021-05-11-fully-reopening-philadelphia-our-plan-for-relaxing-covid-19-restrictions.