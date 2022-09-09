City Council to return to in-person meetings

Below is a statement from Council President Darrell L. Clarke on City Council’s plans to return to weekly meetings this fall:

“For over two years, as the COVID-19 pandemic has infected millions and caused untold fatalities around the world, the country and here in Philadelphia, City Council has taken every step possible to safeguard the health of the public, Councilmembers and staff while continuing to work every day to conduct the people’s business for Philadelphia.”

“Council has met remotely or virtually throughout the pandemic, and performing its duties and responsibilities throughout, including the public consideration and adoption of three city budgets, and the passage of legislation impacting Philadelphians in every walk of life, including issues around poverty, gun violence, job creation, affordable housing production, and many other issues.”

“The pandemic is still very present, here and around the world. As the World Health Organization reported today, one person still dies with COVID-19 every 44 seconds. Experts point to research that suggests the latest Omicron variant gaining ground in the United States – BA.4.6 – appears to be even better at evading the immune system than the dominant BA.5.”

“That said, it is of utmost importance that the people’s business in City Council be conducted in person, while continuing to practice safe health measures as recommended by our health-care experts.”

“Accordingly, City Council will return to live, in-person meetings on Thursday, September 22, at 10 a.m. in Room 400, City Hall. Masks will be provided to any member of the public who attends, and mask wearing will be recommended, on the advice of Philadelphia Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole. Councilmembers and staff will also be recommended to wear masks as well.”

“The first Council meeting of the fall, on Thursday, September 15, will be conducted virtually on Microsoft Teams, and the public can view the session on Xfinity Channel 64, Fios Channel 40 or http://phlcouncil.com/watch-city-council/.”

“Council is undergoing a restructuring, following the resignations of four Councilmembers in recent days and weeks, including several members serving in key leadership positions in Council. That restructuring, including the appointment of new committee chairs, is also of real importance, and will take place over the next several weeks.”

“When Council returns to full, in-person meetings on September 22, it’s anticipated that it will be with all new committee assignments and positions filled and in place. Out of continuing public health concerns, all committee hearings will remain virtual, for the time being.”

“As has been the case throughout the pandemic, the public will have every opportunity to sign up to offer public comment on legislation, both in person during the meetings and virtually during committee hearings.”