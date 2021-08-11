Image

10:14 PM / Wednesday August 11, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
10 Aug 2021

City Council COVID mandate: Council members, employees and staff must be vaccinated by Sep. 16

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
August 10, 2021 Category: Coronavirus, Local Posted by:

PHILADELPHIA, PA – City Council will mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for all City Council employees – both Councilmembers and staff – by the initial Council Stated Meeting in September, Council President Darrell L. Clarke (5th District) announced today. This action is to ensure the health and safety of every employee, as Council takes steps to return to in-person work, and to allow the public into Council’s chambers in City Hall to observe and participate in Council’s legislative business. Council’s first Meeting of the Fall session is scheduled to take place in-person on September 16.

Council’s action to require vaccinations by its employees comes as the Delta variant of COVID-19 is causing rapidly escalating infections, hospitalizations and deaths across the United States, including in Pennsylvania and Philadelphia. It also comes as a growing number of private companies, local, state and Federal government entities are starting to impose vaccine mandates in the interest of public health and safety.

Philadelphia is currently averaging 180 new cases of COVID-19 per day. So far during the pandemic, 148,435 Philadelphians have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and 3,780 have died from the disease. Just over 63 percent of Philadelphia adults are fully vaccinated, and 77 percent of adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

“We understand the importance of Council returning to live Meetings and hearings after more than a year of conducting the people’s business remotely,” said Council President Clarke. “The public has a right to see and participate in the business of their City Council. At the same time, we must balance that right with public health and safety. With the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant, we must act to protect the public and Council. That’s why we are requiring that all Council employees be vaccinated.”

Council President Clarke said that if a Council employee has a religious or medical objection to being vaccinated, they can request an exemption in writing, with accompanying religious or medical documentation. Requests can be made to Council’s human resources director, who will review them confidentially.

Image

Staff members who are unable to be vaccinated for those documented reasons will be required to undergo weekly COVID-19 tests.

Related Posts

Philadelphia City Council passes legislation to mandate sexual harassment training for all City of Philadelphia employees Women of City Council introduce legislation to mandate sexual harassment training for all City of Philadelphia employees Updated mask recommendations due to the COVID delta variant
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Week In Review

Families paying off rent, food, debts with child tax credit

August 6, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Brianne Epps of Jackson, Miss., 28, is a single mother with...

Sun Report

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns over sexual harassment

August 10, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email By MARINA VILLENEUVE NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation Tuesday over...

Education

Cheyney University to forgive pandemic student debt

August 6, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email The nation’s first HBCU will clear all outstanding balances dating back to spring...

Politics

Biden’s judges: More diverse and more of them

August 6, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Ketanji Brown Jackson, nominated to be a U.S. Circuit Judge for...

Stateside

Biden makes history: nominates 2 Black men for US Attorneys for Manhattan, Brooklyn

August 10, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced his nominees to...

Style

Planning your dream outdoor room? How to manage the budget

August 6, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT As the pandemic continues, outdoor spaces have become true extensions of the...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff