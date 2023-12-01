Children’s Scholarship Fund Philadelphia announces $1.2 million gift from the Connelly Foundation

Children’s Scholarship Fund Philadelphia (CSFP) has announced that the organization has been awarded a 3-year, $1.2 million capacity building grant from the Connelly Foundation. This multi-year gift is the first of its kind for CSFP and enables the organization to build capacity and sustainability through marketing, technology, program evaluation, professional development, and functional expenses through 2027.

CSFP continues to be a catalyst for education equity in Philadelphia with its ambitious five-year, $100 million Breaking Barriers Campaign for transformational growth to provide K-8th grade scholarships for 7,700 students by 2027. The Connelly Foundation’s unique and long-term funding allows CSFP, the largest provider of K-8th grade scholarships in Pennsylvania, the ability to scale its capacity and better serve children in Philadelphia.

Projects funded by this grant include workplace upgrades, updating the organizational website, hiring additional staff to meet growth needs as it serves more students and exploring new avenues to reach prospective families.

Connelly Foundation is committed to impacting outcomes and improving the quality of life to help people flourish in the Philadelphia region. Since 2003, the foundation has been a steadfast CSFP partner to enhance its program evaluation, increase training for CSFP school partners, and serve as a Gold Sponsor of CSFP’s 2022 Legacy Gala.

Most recently, the Foundation is supporting the expansion of CSFP’s Program Ambassadors and Outreach Associates initiative with a 3-year gift to connect with Philadelphia families searching for safe, quality schools for their children. Together with this new landmark gift for operations, the Connelly Foundation has provided more than $2.5 million in support of CSFP’s work.

“CSFP is so grateful for this gift from the Connelly Foundation. We are fortunate that as a CSFP institutional partner, the Connelly Foundation has made a long-term commitment to strengthen CSFP’s internal capacity to grow our external offerings and provide more access to educational options,” said Keisha Jordan, CSFP president and CEO. “As part of the Breaking Barriers Campaign, CSFP is working to break generational cycles of poverty and open doors to quality education for thousands of students throughout the City, and this funding enables CSFP to continue to have a significant impact on more families and students for longer.”

“CSFP’s mission to provide quality, safe education to under-resourced Philadelphia students and families directly aligns with the Connelly Foundation’s values. We are proud to join with CSFP in supporting education, strengthening Catholic schools, and helping under-resourced families in Philadelphia. For two decades, the foundation has worked with CSFP to sustain educational access. This latest grant is an investment in the dedication of CSFP’s leadership to their important work, and to their sustainable operational growth as a means to help those in need,” said Tom Riley, president of the Connelly Foundation.

Children’s Scholarship Fund Philadelphia (CSFP) is a privately funded program whose mission is to provide financial access for students from under-resourced Philadelphia families to safe, high-quality, tuition-based schools. It is the largest and most diverse provider of scholarship support for grades K-8 in Pennsylvania. CSFP currently serves more than 6,100 children in K-8th grade enrolled at more than 150 area tuition-based schools, who are receiving a maximum of $3,200 per child, per year. CSFP scholarships are all need-based and awarded by random lottery.

To learn more about CSFP’s Breaking Barriers Campaign goals and priorities, visit: https://campaign4csfp.org/.