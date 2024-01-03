Image

3:42 PM / Thursday January 4, 2024

Independence Blue Cross
3 Jan 2024

Cherelle Parker inaugurated as 100th Mayor: “By every statistic imaginable, I am not supposed to be standing here today”

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
January 3, 2024 Category: Local Posted by:

Cherelle Parker, who has held local and state office and first got involved in politics as a teenager, publicly swore her oath of office on Tuesday as Philadelphia’s 100th mayor, becoming the first woman to do so.

The 51-year-old Democrat with years of political experience took the helm of the nation’s sixth-largest city in a ceremony at the historic Met in Philadelphia. She succeeds term-limited Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney.

“By every statistic imaginable, I am not supposed to be standing here today,” Parker told supporters gathered for her roughly hourlong address. “I, Cherelle Parker, was a child who most people thought would never succeed. And they almost did have me thinking the same thing.”

Surrounded by family, friends, former mayors and current U.S. and state legislators and officials, Parker echoed her campaign promise: to make Philadelphia the “safest, cleanest, greenest big city in the nation that will provide access to economic opportunity for all.”

Parker had emerged early in the crowded mayoral race as the only leading Black candidate, and soared to a victory in November’s election in the heavily Democratic city. Parker’s moderate message resonated with voters who are increasingly worried about public safety as well as quality-of-life issues, from faulty streetlights to potholes to trash collection. She also promised a well-trained police force that is engaged with the community along with mental health and behavioral support.

Parker served for 10 years as a state representative for northwest Philadelphia before her election to the City Council in 2015. She said she was a leader whose government experience would allow her to address gaping problems in the city.

Tucked into attendees’ seats was an action plan laying out her intentions, which Parker promised was a commitment. And to the naysayers who may cast doubt before she gets started, she asked supporters to tell them, “Don’t throw shade on my Philly shine.”

She vowed in her remarks to — in the first 100 days — announce a plan to increase the number of Philadelphia police officers on the streets, acting “as guardians, and not warriors,” she said. She also said she’d declare a public safety emergency to drive resources into neighborhoods, eyeing crime, gun violence and addiction.

Parker tapped her new police commissioner in November, who she said will tackle the city’s pressing concerns.

She promised not to shy away from tough decisions, acknowledging that she heard criticism on the campaign trail that she lacked compassion in dealing with addiction.

“We’re going to have a data-driven and research-based approach that is put together by the best law enforcement and public health professionals that we can find,” she said. “But I want you to know everyone is not going to be happy when we make these decisions.

Her administration pledged to eliminate some barriers for city jobs such as college degree requirements. She also announced intentions to keep school buildings open longer; to review the city’s Lank Bank to better understand developing city-owned property to make way for more affordable housing; reducing the red tape to do business in the city; and a new approach to solving the city’s issues with dumping, litter, abandoned cars and potholes.

“This opportunity to deliver in a meaningful way for the city of Philadelphia — not just for the next four years, but the work we do now — it should be a foundation for the future,” she said. “I’m not talking about incremental change. I’m talking about bold transformative steps, that when people walk outside of their houses, they can touch, see and feel the results of our labor. If they don’t see it, it’s on us.”

Across the state in Allegheny County, home to the state’s second-largest city of Pittsburgh, Sara Innamorato took her oath as county executive on Tuesday. Innamorato is also the first woman to serve in the role and, she joked, perhaps the first with tattoos. She won on a progressive campaign, envisioning a green, sustainable city that is “union-made and union-run,” while compassionately tackling issues of poverty, crime and addiction.

Dressed in all white — a nod to the suffragettes — she promised, “In my administration, the community’s priorities will be the county’s priorities.”

The reality is, she told supporters, there are people in the county living vastly different experiences.

“In too many cases, those differences stem from shortcomings in our approach to economics, to social services and to justice,” she said. “Now we don’t need to be ashamed of these facts and where we fall short, but we do have to acknowledge it. We have to be comfortable identifying injustices, naming them and understanding them because only then can we root them out, repair our foundations and rebuild on stronger footing.”

Related Posts

Voters elect Democrat Cherelle Parker as Philadelphia’s 100th mayor — and the 1st woman Democrat Cherelle Parker wins primary for Philadelphia mayor Cherelle Parker already sworn in as mayor of Philadelphia on Jan.1, set to sign three executive orders
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Categories

Recent News

Philly NAACP

NAACP Philadelphia Update

December 22, 2023

Tweet Email Tweet Email Related Posts AACP Philadelphia Branch Update NAACP Philadelphia Branch Updates NAACP Philadelphia branch...

Sun Report

Holidays Gift Guide: Top tech gifts to keep you connected this holiday season and beyond

December 8, 2023

Tweet Email ABOVE PHOTO: Samsung Galaxy S23. (Editorial credit: Framesira / Shutterstock.com) BPT Holidays are all about...

Health

Self-care for a successful New Year

December 29, 2023

Tweet Email FAMILY FEATURES Resolving to commit to better self-care can happen any time of the year,...

Sports

Cleaning things up

December 29, 2023

Tweet Email The Philadelphia Eagles may be 11-4 and still have a shot at a first-round bye,...

Fur Babies Rule!

Fast facts about healthy skin and coat care for dogs

December 29, 2023

Tweet Email FAMILY FEATURES The condition and appearance of your dog’s skin and coat can serve as...

Seniors

Holiday gift guide for people living with dementia and their caregivers

December 14, 2023

Tweet Email BPT Holiday shopping and gift-giving can often be challenging, but even more so when shopping...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff