Cherelle Parker already sworn in as mayor of Philadelphia on Jan.1, set to sign three executive orders

Cherelle Parker has been sworn in as the mayor of Philadelphia shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day.

The formal inauguration will still take place on Tuesday Jan. 2.

Outgoing mayor Jim Kenney’s term ended on Sunday, Dec. 31.

“I have the utmost confidence in Mayor-elect Parker, who has demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment to serving the people of Philadelphia time and again throughout her impressive career,” Kenney wrote in an open letter to the city.

Parker is set to sign three executive orders on January 2:

-Declaring a public safety emergency in Philadelphia

-Making local government more visible, effective and responsive, and including

-Remove barriers to city employment.

Parker makes history as the first woman mayor of Philadelphia.