Cheltenham Township announces changes to fall events schedule

Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Township has cancelled or changed the following fall events:

• Sept. 18: Camp William Penn Day – CANCELED

• Oct. 9: Harvest Festival will be FIREWORKS ONLY

• Nov. 6: Flea Market – CANCELED

• Nov. 13: Princess Ball – CANCELED

• Dec. 11: Holiday Family Fun Night – CANCELED

The above reflect changes from previously printed publications, the Cheltenham Township Calendar and the Fall Cheltenham Update newsletter.

As of now, in-person dance classes and the Trick-or-Treat Drive-by (October 30) will still take place, as will Sundays in the Park, weather-permitting.

The Township hopes to reschedule some of these events for spring 2022 if circumstances allow, and certainly looks forward to hosting annual events again in the future.

In the meantime, please enjoy the Parks & Recreation Department’s virtual offerings, such as the children’s Costume Contest, Gingerbread House Contest, and Holiday Cookie Cookbook, and the many classes that are being offered.