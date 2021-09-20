Image

10:14 PM / Monday September 20, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
20 Sep 2021

Cheltenham Township announces changes to fall events schedule

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
September 20, 2021 Category: Local Posted by:

Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Township has cancelled or changed the following fall events:

• Sept. 18: Camp William Penn Day – CANCELED

• Oct. 9: Harvest Festival will be FIREWORKS ONLY

Image

• Nov. 6: Flea Market – CANCELED

• Nov. 13: Princess Ball – CANCELED

• Dec. 11: Holiday Family Fun Night – CANCELED

The above reflect changes from previously printed publications, the Cheltenham Township Calendar and the Fall Cheltenham Update newsletter. 

As of now, in-person dance classes and the Trick-or-Treat Drive-by (October 30) will still take place, as will Sundays in the Park, weather-permitting.

The Township hopes to reschedule some of these events for spring 2022 if circumstances allow, and certainly looks forward to hosting annual events again in the future.  

In the meantime, please enjoy the Parks & Recreation Department’s virtual offerings, such as the children’s Costume Contest, Gingerbread House Contest, and Holiday Cookie Cookbook, and the many classes that are being offered.

Related Posts

SUBURBAN NEWS: The law firm of Mincey Fitzpatrick Ross files suit against Chester Township, Chester Township Police Dept. and officers for Constitutional rights violations Community College of Philadelphia announces fall semester classes will be entirely online Philadelphia’s Black students seek better education in Cheltenham schools amid tensions
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Oasis

Pastor Robert P. Shine Sr. observes 50th anniversary of preaching and the 35th anniversary of Berachah Baptist Church

September 20, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Pastor Robert P. Shine, Sr., of Berachah Baptist Church West Oak...

Week In Review

Lawsuit: Farm hired white immigrants over Black US laborers

September 20, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Richard Strong, 50, left, his brother Gregory Strong, 48, center and...

Stateside

GOP lawmakers vote for subpoena seeking voter information

September 20, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: State Sen. Vincent Hughes, D-Philadelphia speaks during a Senate Intergovernmental Operations...

Politics

Evans, Williams introduce $1 billion Environmental Justice Tax Credit

September 20, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans (Photo/house.gov) and U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams (Photo/house.gov)...

Seniors

September is Pain Awareness Month: Upgrade your morning routine to ease arthritis joint pain

September 20, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT The sun rises, you flutter your eyes open and take a deep...

Sports

NBA goes ahead with plan to test unvaccinated players often

September 20, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email By Tim Reynolds ASSOCIATED PRESS For NBA players, the scenario this season is...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff