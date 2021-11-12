Image

10:05 PM / Friday November 12, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
12 Nov 2021

Charisse R. Lillie named one of 2021’s most influential Black corporate directors

November 12, 2021

ABOVE PHOTO: Charisse R. Lillie

Charisse R. Lillie, CEO of CRLCONSULTING LLC has been named one of 2021’s most influential black corporate directors by Savoy Magazine.

The former Comcast Corp. senior executive served in a number of roles from 2005-2017, including former president of the Comcast Foundation. 

Image

Prior to joining Comcast, Lillie was a partner and chair of the litigation department at Ballard Spahr, LLP and is the former city solicitor for the City of Philadelphia.In 2017, Lillie founded CRLCONSULTING LLC, a full-service consulting firm based in Philadelphia advising law firms, corporations and nonprofits on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) corporate governance, and corporate social responsibility.

She is a former board chairman for the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia and is a former trustee of Howard University.Currently, Charisse Lillie serves on the boards of Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company, Philadelphia Electric Co., An Exelon Company and Independence Health Group, Inc., parent of Independence Blue Cross and AmeriHealth Caritas. 

Additionally, she serves on the regional advisory board of PNC Bank, PA/NJ/DE and the corporate advisory board of KnectIQ.

Lillie is a graduate of Wesleyan University (B.A.), Temple Law School (J.D.) and Yale Law School (L.L.M.)

Charisse R. Lillie named one of 2021's most influential Black corporate directors

