Contactless: SEPTA Riders Can Now Tap Credit, Debit Cards and Mobile Payment Apps

Septa buses, subways and trolleys now take contactless payments. Regional Rail will follow in January 2024.

PHILADELPHIA (September 28, 2023) – SEPTA rolled out contactless payment options on all Transit modes, which includes buses, subways and trolleys. This means customers will be able to easily tap on using their credit and debit cards, or mobile payment apps, at turnstiles and fare boxes. Regional Rail will follow in early 2024.

“We are thrilled to launch this new way to pay,” said SEPTA Board Chairman Pasquale T. Deon Sr. “Contactless payment is the future of public transit, and this technology will transform how people travel on SEPTA.”

Riders on SEPTA’s city and suburban buses, trolleys, Market-Frankford Line, Broad Street Line, and Norristown High Speed Line will be able to simply tap any credit or debit card, in physical form or through apps like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay, at a turnstile and as they board a bus or trolley. These contactless options also come with the same benefits that had previously only been available with the SEPTA Key – in particular, a discounted $2 one-way fare and up to two transfers.

“This technology makes SEPTA more convenient for everyone to use SEPTA – whether you are a regular customer, occasional rider or a new customer,” said SEPTA CEO and General Manager Leslie S. Richards. “By giving our riders the option to pay their fares with what they already have in their pockets, we are making our system easier to use. This will be critical as we continue with efforts to rebuild ridership.”

The rollout of contactless payment for customers comes after nearly 300 people tested the system during a pilot test over the summer.

Any validator with credit card icons displayed on the screen is ready to accept contactless payments. Customers are encouraged to separate their credit/debit cards, Key card, and phone to ensure the correct account is charged.

