Bus Stop Boutique hits 12-year milestone

Photo: Bus Stop Boutique owner Elena Brennan. Credit: Monica Peters



For The SUN

Meet Elena Brennan.

Originally from London, she is the owner of the Bus Stop Boutique, a luxury shoe boutique in the Bella Vista section of Philadelphia.

At the age of 48, the mother of a then 18-year-old son decided that she wanted to become an entrepreneur.

She is now 60 going strong with a business that allowed her to turn her passion into profit. Let that sink in for those who may feel it’s too late to start a new life.

“My boutique is 12-years-old,” says Brennan beaming with pride of the milestone reached in April.

“When I moved to Philadelphia from London, I could never really find the shoes that I’d like to own. When I would travel and come back to Philly, everyone would be like: Where did you get your shoes from?”

“I knew there would be a niche that needed to be filled.”

Brennan, a former marketing and advertising executive before moving to Philly, came here for love to be with her significant other.

She was not in the shoe business at all. But, she loved shoes.

Four years ago, Brennan began to design her own shoe line called Bus Stop X that she also sells at the boutique, in addition to other designer shoes the shop carries.

“They [Brennan’s Bus Stop X line] are exclusively sold here at my boutique and website. Every collection has a different feel to it. Each collection is inspired by women that I’ve met or places I have traveled,” said Brennan.

Shoes sold at the boutique are in the price range of $300 or under.

So, what makes a luxury shoe?

“Luxury shoes are hand crafted by artisans. The leathers are real luxurious, soft and sustainable. So, it’s something that you will buy that will last forever because it’s really well made and its high quality. It’s [the shoes] are not usual and not trendy.”

Brennan also has advice for women entrepreneurs.

“I started late in life. I wanted to share that with women because it’s never too late to follow your passion. I started so late in life and I’m grateful for that.”

Bus Stop Boutique is located at 727 S. 4th St. in Philadelphia. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursday and Saturdays; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.