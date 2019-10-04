Breast Cancer and the Survival of Black Women

By Maurice Henderson

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and it will be highlighted with the annual Praise is the Cure event.

This educational campaign about metastatic breast cancer celebrates its 14th anniversary under the auspices of mom and daughter cancer survivors, Anita T. Conner and Kerri Conner Matchett.

Both women acknowledge this breast cancer type as affecting Black women under the age of 40 at alarming rates — 42% higher that White women.

The Conners have previously been diagnosed with breast cancer with Anita acquiring advanced stage cancer at age 41 followed by daughter Kerri’s cancer discovery at age 33. It’s been a surpass of many years and these two valiant and resistant women are still here and working harder than ever to support their case for a cure.

Praise for the Cure is a major event and the encouraged namesake of their non-profit tax exempt organization. It’s this organizational dynamics, congratulatory sisterhood and generational bond that seeks to educate the community about breast cancer health and provide access to mammograms, screenings, treatments and support services to cancer patient survivors and their families.

Kerri states “Black women are dying at a greater rate than any other ethnic group,” Kerri Matchett said. “We have got to the word out and start educating people. Breast cancer is not necessarily a death sentence and early detection is the key.” Praise for the Cure will be inspiring and arts encompassing by providing meals, pampering, performances and honoring sessions for supporters and survivors.

October 5 has been dedicated Super Saturday. All-day events will be held at the Mt. Airy Church of God in Christ, 6401 Ogontz Avenue.

The Men’s Health Forum and Tailgate Party will be held from 10am – 1:30pm and will feature panel presentations by Doug Henderson from WDAS, Dr, Jeffrey Chang LIU of the Fox Chase Cancer Center, Media Personality and Author Glenn Ellis and Pastor Marshall Mitchell of Salem Baptist Church.

The Musical Extravaganza hosted by WDAS Radio Personality Patty Jackson will highlight the afternoon hours from 2:30pm-5:00pm. This gospel concert will feature Stellar Awardwinner Richard Smallwood, Mt Airy COGIC Mass Choir, Brockington Ensemble and the Trumphet Chics.

A Benefit Dance Concert will be presented on Sunday, October 6th from 4pm-6pm at the Kurtz Theatre, 3000 Schoolhouse Lane. Concerned Citizens, neighbors, residents and the general public is invited to come out and show their support on October 5 and 6. For more information, contact (215) 635-1902.