Boil Water Advisory Issued for Pennsylvania American Water’s Coatesville System



SUNDAY, MARCH 13, 5 P.M. UPDATE: The boil water advisory for our Coatesville water system remains in place. Our water treatment plant has returned to normal operations, and we have collected water samples in our distribution system to confirm the water quality was not impacted and meets drinking w9ater standards. The results for those samples are pending but will be read early Monday morning. If the results are acceptable, the boil water advisory could be lifted shortly thereafter. We will notify affected customers through our alert system again when the advisory is lifted.

DRINKING WATER WARNING: BOIL YOUR WATER BEFORE USING

COATESVILLE, Pa. (March 12, 2022) Pennsylvania American Water routinely monitors the conditions in the distribution system. The Rock Run Water Treatment Plant experienced an issue which resulted in lower-than-normal chlorine residuals within the plant. As a result, we are issuing a boil water advisory for customers in the affected area.

This notice applies to approximately 14,500 customers in Pennsylvania American Water’s Coatesville system, including:

Chester County: City of Coatesville, Parkesburg and South Coatesville and portions of the Townships of Atglen, Caln, East Fallowfield, Highland, Sadsbury, Valley, West Caln and West Sadsbury

Lancaster County: The Borough of Quarryville and the Townships of Bart, Colerain, Eden and Sadsbury

For a map of the affected area, visit https://paaw.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=da66fc98a172490fa4eb39a34ddd0816.

DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and cool before using; or use bottled water. You should use boil or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice.

Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms. These organisms include bacteria, viruses and parasites, which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea and associated headaches.

These symptoms, however, are not caused only by organisms in drinking water, but also by other factors. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice.

Guardians of infants and young children and people at increased risk, such as pregnant women, some of the elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems, should seek advice from their health care advisors about drinking this water. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1 (800) 426 4791.

What happened? What is being done?

The Rock Run Water Treatment Plant experienced an issue which resulted in lower-than-normal chlorine residuals within the plant. The chlorine concentrations are normalizing, and we are collecting and analyzing water quality samples, including bacteria samples.

We will inform you when the corrective actions have been completed and you no longer need to boil your water. For more information, visit www.pennsylvaniaamwater.com, and select Alerts, or contact Pennsylvania American Water’s customer service center at 800-565-7292.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

This notice is being sent to you by Pennsylvania American Water.

PWS ID Number: 1150106 Date issued: March 12, 2022