Image

12:35 AM / Monday June 27, 2022

Independence Blue Cross
25 Jun 2022

Bills on poll watchers, earlier presidential primary advance

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
June 25, 2022 Category: Local Posted by:

Above photo: PENNSYLVANIA GOVERNOR TOM WOLF, right, listens to Pennsylvania General Assembly Member Scott Conklin as he addresses a crowd during an event at the Nittany Quill on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in State College, Pa. (Noah Riffe/Centre Daily Times via AP)

Image

By Mark Scolforo
ASSOCIATED PRESS
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Proposals to hold Pennsylvania’s presidential primaries in March rather than April and to permit poll watchers to operate outside the counties where they live were advanced Wednesday by a divided House State Government Committee.

Both bills had already passed the state Senate and were approved for consideration by the full House.

The state’s primary during presidential election years would be moved from the fourth Tuesday in April to the third Tuesday in March. Supporters say the change would position the state to have more of an impact on the parties’ choice of presidential candidates.

“Right now, Pennsylvania’s primary really doesn’t matter in the scheme of national politics,” said committee chair Seth Grove (R-York), noting a recent exception was the Barack Obama-Hillary Rodham Clinton primary in 2008.

The vote was 16-8, with two Democrats joining all Republicans in favor.

Grove and the committee’s ranking Democrat, Rep. Scott Conklin of Centre County, both said the bill may need to be altered so that the period of signature gathering does not start around Christmas.

The third Tuesday in March is expected to also be the 2024 presidential primary day in Arizona, Florida, and Illinois. In 2020, Pennsylvania’s primary was the same day as votes in New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maryland, and Delaware.

The poll watchers’ bill, sponsored by the current GOP gubernatorial nominee, Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County, would give candidates the right to have an additional observer and post them inside, close enough to see any canvassing and precanvassing.

“There’s no reason to have poll watchers if they aren’t able to be in the line of sight and clearly see what’s happening,” said Republican Rep. Paul Schemel of Franklin County. Rep. Eric Nelson (R-Westmoreland) called the bill “a clear opportunity to allow voters to have enhanced confidence and belief that we’re achieving election integrity.”

But Rep. Joe Webster, (D-Montgomery) called the proposal “an atrocity of a bill” that feeds mistaken suspicion and distrust of the state’s elections.

“What is really happening around bills like this is we’re intimidating enough poll workers that they’re not going to be there,” Webster said.

Conklin warned the bill was “looking for trouble” and could require additional law enforcement monitoring at all voting precincts.

Grove said that although the bill would allow candidates three poll watchers at voting places, in reality “you’re lucky to get one.”

“What this bill does is allow for the checks and balances provisions within our elections that stem back to 1937 to continue,” updated for modern needs, Grove said. The party-lines vote to advance the measure was 14-10.

Related Posts

Pennsylvania chips away at pandemic poll worker shortages Pennsylvania election law reforms won’t be ready for primary House votes for GOP-favored congressional redistricting plan
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Stateside

Biden signs landmark gun measure, says ‘lives will be saved’

June 25, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email By Bill Weissert WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday signed the...

Commentary

Guest Commentary
Solutions, not excuses; People are dying every day

June 25, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email Above photo: FRIENDS AND MEMBERS OF THE MOTHER BETHEL AFRICAN METHODIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH...

Education

Community College of Philadelphia to pay off $1.4 million in outstanding student account balances

June 17, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email Community College of Philadelphia announced that it will pay off more than $1.4...

Color Of Money

Americans still have financial goals, just not sure how they will reach them

June 24, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT If you have a vision for where you’d like to be financially...

Politics

Takeaways: Trump’s mind ‘made up’ on fraud ahead of Jan. 6

June 17, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: A video exhibit plays as the House select committee investigating the...

Go With The-Flo

Sherri Shepherd’s talk show, “Sherri,” to air in place of former “The Wendy Williams Show”

June 17, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Sherri Shepherd (Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock) By Flo Anthony After 13...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff